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Noel Clarke
Noel Clarke Noel Clarke
Kinoafisha Persons Noel Clarke

Noel Clarke

Noel Clarke

Date of Birth
6 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood (2006)
Fisherman's Friends 7.0
Fisherman's Friends (2019)
Centurion 6.9
Centurion (2009)

Filmography

SAS: Red Notice 5.1
SAS: Red Notice SAS: Red Notice
Action 2020, Great Britain
Twist 4.8
Twist Twist
Action, Drama 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Corrupted 5.6
The Corrupted The Corrupted
Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Fisherman's Friends 7
Fisherman's Friends Fisherman's Friends
Drama, Comedy, Musical 2019, Great Britain
10x10 5.2
10x10 10x10
Thriller 2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Wild Honey Pie! 4.7
Wild Honey Pie! Wild Honey Pie!
Drama 2018, Great Britain
Alright Now 4.2
Alright Now Songbird
Drama, Musical 2018, Great Britain
I Kill Giants 6.9
I Kill Giants I Kill Giants
Fantasy, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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