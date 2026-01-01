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Noel Clarke
Noel Clarke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noel Clarke
Noel Clarke
Noel Clarke
Date of Birth
6 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Torchwood
(2006)
7.0
Fisherman's Friends
(2019)
6.9
Centurion
(2009)
Filmography
5.1
SAS: Red Notice
SAS: Red Notice
Action
2020, Great Britain
4.8
Twist
Twist
Action, Drama
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
The Corrupted
The Corrupted
Crime, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
Fisherman's Friends
Fisherman's Friends
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2019, Great Britain
5.2
10x10
10x10
Thriller
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.7
Wild Honey Pie!
Wild Honey Pie!
Drama
2018, Great Britain
4.2
Alright Now
Songbird
Drama, Musical
2018, Great Britain
6.9
I Kill Giants
I Kill Giants
Fantasy, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
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