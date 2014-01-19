Life Itself, Al cine con amor, Elämä itse, Elu ise, Hayatın Kendisi, La vida misma, Life Itself - A Vida de Roger Ebert, Po prostu życie, Животът, какъвто е, Життя, як є, Сама жизнь, 人生如戏, 生活本身, 超級影評的傳奇人生
Film rating
7.8
Rate12 votes
7.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Roger EbertLook at a movie that a lot of people love and you'll find something profound no matter how silly the film may seem.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.