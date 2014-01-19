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Poster of Life Itself
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Life Itself
7.8

Life Itself

, 2014
Life Itself
USA / Biography / 18+
Poster of Life Itself
7.8

Synopsis

The life and career of the renowned film critic and social commentator, Roger Ebert.

Cast

Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Self
Werner Herzog
Werner Herzog
Self
Errol Morris
Self
Ramin Bahrani
Self
Roger Ebert
Self
Chaz Ebert
Self
Gene Siskel
Self
Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay
Self
Stephen Stanton
Stephen Stanton
Roger Ebert
Gregory Nava
Self
Steve James
Self
Director Steve James
Composer Joshua Abrams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2014
Online premiere 4 July 2014
World premiere 19 January 2014
Release date
19 January 2014 Russia 16+
26 February 2015 Argentina
14 November 2014 Great Britain
19 February 2015 Italy
19 January 2014 Kazakhstan
26 February 2015 Mexico
20 February 2015 Turkey
4 July 2014 USA
19 January 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $153,875
Worldwide Gross $815,645
Production CNN Films, Film Rites, Kartemquin Films
Also known as
Life Itself, Al cine con amor, Elämä itse, Elu ise, Hayatın Kendisi, La vida misma, Life Itself - A Vida de Roger Ebert, Po prostu życie, Животът, какъвто е, Життя, як є, Сама жизнь, 人生如戏, 生活本身, 超級影評的傳奇人生

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb

Quotes

Roger Ebert Look at a movie that a lot of people love and you'll find something profound no matter how silly the film may seem.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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