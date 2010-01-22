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Poster of Catfish
7.1
Catfish - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Catfish
7.1

Catfish

, 2010
Catfish
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Catfish
7.1
Catfish - Trailer 2
Catfish  Trailer 2

Synopsis

Young filmmakers document their colleague's budding online friendship with a young woman and her family which leads to an unexpected series of discoveries.

Cast

Megan Fachchio
Ariel Schulman
Ariel Schulman
Self
Yaniv Shulman
Self
Henry Joost
Henry Joost
Self
Angela Wesselman-Pierce
Self
Melody C. Roscher
Self
Wendy Whelan
Dancer: Morphoses
Craig Hall
Dancer: Morphoses
Tiler Peck
Dancer: Morphoses
Drew Jacoby
Dancer: Morphoses
Rubi Pronk
Dancer: Morphoses
Director Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman
Composer Mark Mothersbaugh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 17 December 2010
World premiere 22 January 2010
Release date
17 March 2011 Russia Premium Film 16+
17 March 2011 Belarus
17 September 2010 France
17 March 2011 Kazakhstan
17 September 2010 USA
17 March 2011 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000
Worldwide Gross $3,533,711
Production Supermarché, Hit The Ground Running Films
Also known as
Catfish, Catfish - en Facebook-affære, Catfish/キャットフィッシュ, Kasskala, Pangasius, Sum, Как я дружил в социальной сети, 캣피쉬, 非識不可, 非识不可

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Catfish - Trailer 2
Catfish Trailer 2
Catfish - Subtitled trailer
Catfish Subtitled trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Vince Pierce They used to tank cod from Alaska all the way to China. They'd keep them in vats in the ship. By the time the codfish reached China, the flesh was mush and tasteless. So this guy came up with the idea that if you put these cods in these big vats, put some catfish in with them and the catfish will keep the cod agile. And there are those people who are catfish in life. And they keep you on your toes. They keep you guessing, they keep you thinking, they keep you fresh. And I thank God for the catfish because we would be droll, boring and dull if we didn't have somebody nipping at our fin.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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