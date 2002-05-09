Quotes
Roger You can't sell a product without first making people feel bad.
Nick Why not?
Roger Because it's a substitution game. You have to remind them that they're missing something from their lives. Everyone's missing something, right?
Nick I guess.
Roger Trust me. And when they're feeling sufficiently incomplete, you convince them your product is the only thing that can fill the void. So instead of taking steps to deal with their lives, instead of working to root out the real reason for their misery, they go out and buy a stupid looking pair of cargo pants.