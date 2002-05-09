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Poster of Roger Dodger
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Roger Dodger
6.6

Roger Dodger

, 2002
Roger Dodger
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Roger Dodger
6.6

Cast

Campbell Scott
Campbell Scott
Roger Swanson
Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg
Nick
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Joyce
Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
Andrea
Jennifer Beals
Jennifer Beals
Sophie
Ben Shenkman
Ben Shenkman
Donovan
Chris Stack
Chris Stack
Chris
Lisa Emery
Lisa Emery
Woman in Bar
Mina Badie
Donna
Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin
Girl in Bar
Director Dylan Kidd
Writer Dylan Kidd
Composer Craig Wedren
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 9 May 2002
Release date
1 September 2004 Russia
1 September 2004 Belarus
8 September 2002 Canada
4 September 2003 Czechia 15+
18 August 2004 Germany
15 August 2003 Great Britain 15
30 August 2002 Italy
1 September 2004 Kazakhstan
9 May 2002 USA
1 September 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,934,497
Production Holedigger Films, Roger Dodger LLC
Also known as
Roger Dodger, Cosa de hombres, Cosas de hombres (que toda mujer quiere saber), Düzenbaz Roger, Hva sier man til en kvinne?, Lawirant, Moterų numylėtinis, Oncle Roger, Profesor de seductie, Roger Dodger: Tìm Kiếm Ái Tình, Roger, a csábítás szakértője, Roger, o Conquistador, Sex für Anfänger, Zmuzljivi Roger, Μαθήματα γοητείας, Ρότζερ Ντότζερ, Любимец женщин, Приказливият Роджър, Роджер Доджер, Mathimata goiteias

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

Roger You can't sell a product without first making people feel bad.
Nick Why not?
Roger Because it's a substitution game. You have to remind them that they're missing something from their lives. Everyone's missing something, right?
Nick I guess.
Roger Trust me. And when they're feeling sufficiently incomplete, you convince them your product is the only thing that can fill the void. So instead of taking steps to deal with their lives, instead of working to root out the real reason for their misery, they go out and buy a stupid looking pair of cargo pants.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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