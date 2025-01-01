Menu
Convicted Movie Quotes

George Knowland There goes a first-class, double-breasted, overstuffed idiot.
George Knowland A first-year law clerk could win this case with an IQ of 50.
Ponti You don't have to do anything to help me. Just go down and talk to the guards and find out what it's all about. I'd do that much for you. I'd do that much for a dog.
George Knowland I've got to get to the bottom of this or they'll bust me wide open.
Ponti Why doncha lay off?
Malloby 'Cause you'd set fire to your sister for a dime. 'Cause you're first, last, and always a rat!
