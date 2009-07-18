Menu
Aleksandra Kharitonova
Aleksandra Kharitonova
Aleksandra Kharitonova
Aleksandra Kharitonova
Aleksandra Kharitonova
Date of Birth
3 May 1922
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
18 July 2009
Popular Films
8.4
The Ascent
(1976)
6.8
Siberians
(1940)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
War
Year
All
1976
1940
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
8.4
The Ascent
Voskhozhdenie
War, Drama, History
1976, USSR
6.8
Siberians
Sibiryaki
Drama
1940, USSR
