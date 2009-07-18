Menu
Aleksandra Kharitonova

Aleksandra Kharitonova

Date of Birth
3 May 1922
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
18 July 2009

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actress 2
The Ascent 8.4
The Ascent Voskhozhdenie
War, Drama, History 1976, USSR
Siberians 6.8
Siberians Sibiryaki
Drama 1940, USSR
