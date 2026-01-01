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Poster of In Search of Ted Demme
6.4
Kinoafisha Films In Search of Ted Demme
6.4

In Search of Ted Demme

, 2010
In Search of Ted Demme
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of In Search of Ted Demme
6.4

Cast

Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson
Self
Jason Barry
Jason Barry
Self
Jerry Bruckheimer
Self
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Self
Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler
Self
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox
Self
Nick Cassavetes
Nick Cassavetes
Self
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Self
Anna Curtis
Lady Ace
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Director John Walter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
Production Rabbit Bandini Productions, ASD Entertainment, Apostle
Also known as
In Search of Ted Demme

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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