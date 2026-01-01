Similar films for In Search of Ted Demme
Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson Documentary
2008, USA
6.0
Uncle Howard Documentary
2016, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten Documentary, Drama
2007, Ireland / Great Britain
7.0
Deep Sea Documentary, Short
2006, Canada / USA
6.0
Stones in Exile Documentary, Musical
2010, USA / Great Britain
7.0
The Doors: When You're Strange Musical, Documentary
2009, USA
7.0
You Cannot Kill David Arquette Documentary, Sport
2020, USA
7.0
For No Good Reason History, Documentary, Biography
2012, Great Britain / USA
7.0