Similar films for Komissiya po rassledovaniyu
Channel Drama
1976, USSR
5.0
Once Lied Drama
1987, USSR
6.0
The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away Drama, Fantasy
1998, Russia
6.0
The Blonde Around the Corner Romantic, Comedy
1984, USSR
6.0
My Father Is an Idealist Drama
1980, USSR
6.0
The Last Chance Drama
1978, USSR
6.0
Extend, Extend, Fascination... Drama
1984, USSR
6.0
Raznotsvetnyye kameshki Drama
1960, USSR
0.0
Straight Line Drama
1967, USSR
6.0
Farewell of a Slav Woman Drama
1985, USSR
7.0
The Polynin Case Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
Dusha shpiona Detective, Drama
2015, Russia
5.0