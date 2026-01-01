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Poster of Komissiya po rassledovaniyu
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Komissiya po rassledovaniyu
6.0

Komissiya po rassledovaniyu

, 1978
Komissiya po rassledovaniyu
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Komissiya po rassledovaniyu
6.0

Cast

Oleg Yefremov
Oleg Yefremov
Vasiliy Zholudov
Vladimir Retsepter
Oleg Zaytsev
Irina Miroshnichenko
Irina Miroshnichenko
Anna Verkhovtseva (Anya)
Sos Sargsyan
Sos Sargsyan
Sarkis Madoyan
Evgeniy Lebedev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Pavel Dolinin
Pavel Pankov
Ivan Podova
Lyubov Virolaynen
Yelena Vitko
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Boris Mayorets
Ernst Romanov
Ernst Romanov
Gennadiy Terekhov
Mikhail Pogorzhelsky
Vladimir Shestakov
Director Vladimir Bortko
Writer Pyotr Popogrebskiy
Composer Vladimir Uspensky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 26 February 1979
Release date
26 February 1979 Russia
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Komissiya po rassledovaniyu, The Investigation Commission, Комиссия по расследованию

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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