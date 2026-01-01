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Lyubov Virolaynen Lyubov Virolaynen
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Virolaynen

Lyubov Virolaynen

Lyubov Virolaynen

Date of Birth
11 December 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Pod zaschitoy 8.3
Pod zaschitoy (2022)
Policeyskoe bratstvo 7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo (2022)
The Sniffer 7.5
The Sniffer (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ya budu zhit u papy
Ya budu zhit u papy
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Pauchij istochnik
Pauchij istochnik
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Zovite Ermolova! 5.5
Zovite Ermolova!
Romantic 2023, Russia
Lyubov zla
Lyubov zla
Romantic 2022, Russia
Policeyskoe bratstvo 7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy 2022, Russia
Pod zaschitoy 8.3
Pod zaschitoy
Action 2022, Russia
Psihologiya prestupleniya 5.4
Psihologiya prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic, 2020, Russia
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany 6.8
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
Adventure, Fantasy, 2019, Russia
Podkidysh 7.1
Podkidysh
Drama, Mystery 2019, Russia
Melnik 5
Melnik
Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Kupchino 4.6
Kupchino
Detective 2018, Russia
Az vozdam 5.7
Az vozdam
Drama 2015, Russia
The Sniffer 7.5
The Sniffer
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, Ukraine
Misty Shores 6.4
Misty Shores Mglistye berega
Drama, History 1986, Bulgaria
Seven Elements 5.2
Seven Elements Seven Elements
Sci-Fi 1984, USSR
Dva dolgikh gudka v tumane 6.9
Dva dolgikh gudka v tumane Dva dolgikh gudka v tumane
Action 1981, USSR
I'll Take Your Pain 7.2
I'll Take Your Pain Vozmu tvoyu bol
Drama 1981, USSR
A Race With Pursuit 6.1
A Race With Pursuit A Race With Pursuit
Crime, Drama 1979, USSR
Komissiya po rassledovaniyu 6
Komissiya po rassledovaniyu Komissiya po rassledovaniyu
Drama 1978, USSR
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Den pervyy, den posledniy Den pervyy, den posledniy
Romantic 1978, USSR
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino? 6.8
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino? Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino?
Romantic 1977, USSR
Zhdite menya, ostrova! 5.3
Zhdite menya, ostrova! Zhdite menya, ostrova!
Drama 1977, USSR
My vmeste, mama 5.2
My vmeste, mama My vmeste, mama
Romantic 1976, USSR
Eleven Hopes 5.6
Eleven Hopes Odinnadtsat nadezhd
Comedy, Sport 1975, USSR
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