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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyubov Virolaynen
Lyubov Virolaynen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Virolaynen
Lyubov Virolaynen
Lyubov Virolaynen
Date of Birth
11 December 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Pod zaschitoy
(2022)
7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
(2022)
7.5
The Sniffer
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2022
2020
2019
2018
2015
2013
1986
1984
1981
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1972
1963
All
26
Films
13
TV Shows
13
Actress
26
Ya budu zhit u papy
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Pauchij istochnik
Romantic,
2024, Russia
5.5
Zovite Ermolova!
Romantic
2023, Russia
Lyubov zla
Romantic
2022, Russia
7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy
2022, Russia
8.3
Pod zaschitoy
Action
2022, Russia
5.4
Psihologiya prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic,
2020, Russia
6.8
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
Adventure, Fantasy,
2019, Russia
7.1
Podkidysh
Drama, Mystery
2019, Russia
5
Melnik
Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
4.6
Kupchino
Detective
2018, Russia
5.7
Az vozdam
Drama
2015, Russia
7.5
The Sniffer
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, Ukraine
6.4
Misty Shores
Mglistye berega
Drama, History
1986, Bulgaria
5.2
Seven Elements
Seven Elements
Sci-Fi
1984, USSR
6.9
Dva dolgikh gudka v tumane
Dva dolgikh gudka v tumane
Action
1981, USSR
7.2
I'll Take Your Pain
Vozmu tvoyu bol
Drama
1981, USSR
6.1
A Race With Pursuit
A Race With Pursuit
Crime, Drama
1979, USSR
6
Komissiya po rassledovaniyu
Komissiya po rassledovaniyu
Drama
1978, USSR
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Romantic
1978, USSR
6.8
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino?
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino?
Romantic
1977, USSR
5.3
Zhdite menya, ostrova!
Zhdite menya, ostrova!
Drama
1977, USSR
5.2
My vmeste, mama
My vmeste, mama
Romantic
1976, USSR
5.6
Eleven Hopes
Odinnadtsat nadezhd
Comedy, Sport
1975, USSR
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