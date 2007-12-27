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Poster of The Fox and the Child
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Fox and the Child
6.9

The Fox and the Child

, 2007
Le renard et l'enfant
France / Adventure, Children's / 18+
Poster of The Fox and the Child
6.9

Cast

Isabelle Carr&#233;
Isabelle Carré
L'enfant adulte
Bertille Noël-Bruneau
L'enfant
Thomas Laliberté
Le petit garçon
Camille Lambert
Judie
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Narrator
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Narrator
Director Luc Jacquet
Writer Luc Jacquet, Eric Rognard
Composer Evgueni Galperine, Alice Lewis, David Reyes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 3 April 2008
World premiere 27 December 2007
Release date
31 October 2008 Denmark
21 March 2008 France TP
27 December 2007 Germany
8 August 2008 Great Britain
21 March 2008 Italy
27 December 2007 Netherlands 6
29 February 2008 USA
MPAA G
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $29,610,210
Production Bonne Pioche, France 3 Cinéma, Wild Bunch
Also known as
Le renard et l'enfant, The Fox and the Child, Het vosje en het meisje, The Fox & the Child, A Raposa e a Criança, A Raposa e a Menina, A róka és a gyerek, Arkadaşım Tilki, Der Fuchs und das Mädchen, Flickan och räven, La niña y el zorrito, La volpe e la bambina, Lapsa un meitene, Lisica i devojčica, Mergaite ir lape, Mój przyjaciel lis, Pigen og ræven, Rebane ja laps, Reven og jenta, To paidi kai i alepou, Tyttö ja kettu, Una amistad inolvidable, Una amistat inoblidable, Το παιδί και η αλεπού, Девочка и лисенок, Лисицата и детето, きつねと私の12か月, 狐狸與我, Flickan & Räven

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 28 May 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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