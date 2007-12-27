ProductionBonne Pioche, France 3 Cinéma, Wild Bunch
Also known as
Le renard et l'enfant, The Fox and the Child, Het vosje en het meisje, The Fox & the Child, A Raposa e a Criança, A Raposa e a Menina, A róka és a gyerek, Arkadaşım Tilki, Der Fuchs und das Mädchen, Flickan och räven, La niña y el zorrito, La volpe e la bambina, Lapsa un meitene, Lisica i devojčica, Mergaite ir lape, Mój przyjaciel lis, Pigen og ræven, Rebane ja laps, Reven og jenta, To paidi kai i alepou, Tyttö ja kettu, Una amistad inolvidable, Una amistat inoblidable, Το παιδί και η αλεπού, Девочка и лисенок, Лисицата и детето, きつねと私の12か月, 狐狸與我, Flickan & Räven
Film rating
6.9
Rate14 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 28 May 2021
Stills
Quotes
NarratorSomebody had told me that courtship was a strange mix of love and war.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.