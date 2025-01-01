Menu
Andrey Eshpay

Date of Birth
18 April 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Jester 7.0
The Jester (1988)
Unizhennye i oskorblennye 6.6
Unizhennye i oskorblennye (1990)
6.3
Elizium (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 6 TV Shows 3 Director 8 Writer 3 Producer 2 Actor 2
Where Truth Lies
Where Truth Lies
Drama 2019, Russia
Kuprin. Vpotmah
Kuprin. Vpotmah
Drama 2014, Russia
6.3
Elizium Elizium
Drama 2010, Russia
5.6
Sobytie Sobytie
Drama 2009, Russia
Ellipsis 5.9
Ellipsis Mnogotochie
Drama 2006, Russia
Deti Arbata
Deti Arbata
Drama, Romantic 2004, Russia
Unizhennye i oskorblennye 6.6
Unizhennye i oskorblennye Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Drama, Romantic 1990, USSR
The Jester 7
The Jester Shut
Drama 1988, USSR
Daydreaming with Laraine 5.9
Daydreaming with Laraine Daydreaming with Laraine
Drama 1957, USSR
