Andrey Eshpay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Eshpay
Andrey Eshpay
Date of Birth
18 April 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.0
The Jester
(1988)
6.6
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
(1990)
6.3
Elizium
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2019
2014
2010
2009
2006
2004
1990
1988
1957
All
9
Films
6
TV Shows
3
Director
8
Writer
3
Producer
2
Actor
2
Where Truth Lies
Drama
2019, Russia
Kuprin. Vpotmah
Drama
2014, Russia
6.3
Elizium
Elizium
Drama
2010, Russia
5.6
Sobytie
Sobytie
Drama
2009, Russia
5.9
Ellipsis
Mnogotochie
Drama
2006, Russia
Deti Arbata
Drama, Romantic
2004, Russia
6.6
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Drama, Romantic
1990, USSR
7
The Jester
Shut
Drama
1988, USSR
5.9
Daydreaming with Laraine
Daydreaming with Laraine
Drama
1957, USSR
