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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Tuulte pesa
7.3
Tuulte pesa
, 1979
Tuulte pesa
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Quotes
7.3
Cast
Rudolf Allabert
Jüri Piir
Nelli Taar
Roosi Piir
Arvo Iho
Juhan Piir
Anne Maasik
Liisa Piir
Indrek Korb
Margus Piir
Evald Aavik
Stranger
Tonu Kark
Tiit Paljasmaa
Vaino Vahing
Metsavend
Ain Lutsepp
Metsavend
Alfred Ploompuu
Director
Olav Neuland
Writer
Isaak Fridberg
,
Grigorijus Kanovicius
Composer
Lepo Sumera
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
17 September 1979
Release date
17 September 1979
Russia
16+
7 July 1980
USSR
Production
Tallinnfilm
Also known as
Tuulte pesa, Nest of Winds, Fészek a szélben, Gnezdo na vetru, Un nid au vent, Гнездо на ветру
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Quotes
Tiit Paljasmaa
Well, Piir, now you have over-the-village toilet!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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