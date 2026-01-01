Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tuulte pesa
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Tuulte pesa
7.3

Tuulte pesa

, 1979
Tuulte pesa
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tuulte pesa
7.3

Cast

Rudolf Allabert
Jüri Piir
Nelli Taar
Roosi Piir
Arvo Iho
Juhan Piir
Anne Maasik
Liisa Piir
Indrek Korb
Margus Piir
Evald Aavik
Stranger
Tonu Kark
Tiit Paljasmaa
Vaino Vahing
Metsavend
Ain Lutsepp
Metsavend
Alfred Ploompuu
Director Olav Neuland
Writer Isaak Fridberg, Grigorijus Kanovicius
Composer Lepo Sumera
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 17 September 1979
Release date
17 September 1979 Russia 16+
7 July 1980 USSR
Production Tallinnfilm
Also known as
Tuulte pesa, Nest of Winds, Fészek a szélben, Gnezdo na vetru, Un nid au vent, Гнездо на ветру

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more