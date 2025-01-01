Menu
Willy Give me a machine gun! I'll shoot this bastard right between the eyes!
Person Nr. 1 I'm always right. Even if I'm wrong, I'm still right.
Person Nr. 1 [to the doctor and Windisch] Gentlemen, you are free to go!
Person Nr. 1 I allow the first glass to be raised in honour of me!
Sophie They're coming to get me! All those killed people!
Windisch Why do you like to treat people who have no hope at all?
Doctor First of all, they're humans like us. Second, we don't know, how we are going to end ourselves.
Windisch Humour...
Windisch A talent is always suspicious!
Windisch Name?
Sophie Mine?
Windisch Yes.
Sophie Sophie.
Windisch Surname?
Sophie Mine?
Windisch Yes.
Sophie Schneider.
Person Nr. 1 Attention! I declare that the soup is not delicious!
Person Nr. 1 Still, it is delicious!
Person Nr. 1 [to Windisch] You'll be my dog. You've got obeying manners.
Person Nr. 1 [to Windisch] If you can't be a dog, then I'll just hang you.
Windisch Why did you try to hang yourself?
Person Nr. 1 I was in a very bad mood.
Person Nr. 1 A leader can do, whatever he wants! If he wants, he hangs himself! If he wants, he hangs others!
Nurse Lucia What is Windisch doing here?
Doctor He's searching for a human, who has never been here.
Doctor What power can an unsigned letter have!
Windisch You think I'm insane? Fine. We will meet someday. Definitely.
Person Nr. 1 Stop shooting! Stop democracy!
