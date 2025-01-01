Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Hullumeelsus
Hullumeelsus Movie Quotes
Willy
Give me a machine gun! I'll shoot this bastard right between the eyes!
Person Nr. 1
I'm always right. Even if I'm wrong, I'm still right.
Person Nr. 1
[to the doctor and Windisch]
Gentlemen, you are free to go!
Person Nr. 1
I allow the first glass to be raised in honour of me!
Sophie
They're coming to get me! All those killed people!
Windisch
Why do you like to treat people who have no hope at all?
Doctor
First of all, they're humans like us. Second, we don't know, how we are going to end ourselves.
Windisch
Humour...
Windisch
A talent is always suspicious!
Windisch
Name?
Sophie
Mine?
Windisch
Yes.
Sophie
Sophie.
Windisch
Surname?
Sophie
Mine?
Windisch
Yes.
Sophie
Schneider.
Person Nr. 1
Attention! I declare that the soup is not delicious!
[takes a spoonful]
Person Nr. 1
Still, it is delicious!
Person Nr. 1
[to Windisch]
You'll be my dog. You've got obeying manners.
Person Nr. 1
[to Windisch]
If you can't be a dog, then I'll just hang you.
Windisch
Why did you try to hang yourself?
Person Nr. 1
I was in a very bad mood.
Person Nr. 1
A leader can do, whatever he wants! If he wants, he hangs himself! If he wants, he hangs others!
Nurse Lucia
What is Windisch doing here?
Doctor
He's searching for a human, who has never been here.
Doctor
What power can an unsigned letter have!
[last lines]
Windisch
You think I'm insane? Fine. We will meet someday. Definitely.
Person Nr. 1
Stop shooting! Stop democracy!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Bronius Babkauskas
Vaclovas Blėdis
Mer Garshnek
Jüri Järvet
