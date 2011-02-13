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Poster of Tales of the Night
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Tales of the Night
6.9

Tales of the Night

, 2011
Les contes de la nuit
France / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Tales of the Night
6.9

Synopsis

Tales of the Night weaves together six exotic fables each unfolding in a unique locale, from Tibet, to medieval Europe, to the Land of the Dead. From the imagination of internationally renowned animator Michel Ocelot.

Cast

Julien Béramis
Boy
Marine Griset
Girl
Michel Elias
Olivier Claverie
Isabelle Guiard
Yves Barsacq
Théo
Legrand Bemba-Debert
Fatoumata Diawara
Fabrice Daudet Grazaï
Sabine Pakora
Cuisinière
Sabine Pakora
Cuisinière
Director Michel Ocelot
Writer Michel Ocelot
Composer Christian Maire
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 13 February 2011
World premiere 13 February 2011
Release date
20 July 2011 France
29 November 2012 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $1,762,194
Production Nord-Ouest Films, Studio O, StudioCanal
Also known as
Les contes de la nuit, Tales of the Night, Los cuentos de la noche, Contos da Noite, Els contes de la nit, Esti mesék, Gece Masalları, Histórias de Embalar, Nakts stāsti, Opowieści nocy, Pohádky noci, Povestiri în miez de noapte, Příběhy noci, Rozprávky noci, Yoru no tobari no monogatari, Ιστορίες της νύχτας, Казки на ніч, Сказки на ночь, 夜のとばりの物語, 枕邊故事, Нощни приказки

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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