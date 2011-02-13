Tales of the Night weaves together six exotic fables each unfolding in a unique locale, from Tibet, to medieval Europe, to the Land of the Dead. From the imagination of internationally renowned animator Michel Ocelot.
Les contes de la nuit, Tales of the Night, Los cuentos de la noche, Contos da Noite, Els contes de la nit, Esti mesék, Gece Masalları, Histórias de Embalar, Nakts stāsti, Opowieści nocy, Pohádky noci, Povestiri în miez de noapte, Příběhy noci, Rozprávky noci, Yoru no tobari no monogatari, Ιστορίες της νύχτας, Казки на ніч, Сказки на ночь, 夜のとばりの物語, 枕邊故事, Нощни приказки