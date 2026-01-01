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Laurent Boileau Laurent Boileau
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Boileau

Laurent Boileau

Laurent Boileau

Date of Birth
24 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Approved for Adoption 7.2
Approved for Adoption (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Approved for Adoption 7.3
Approved for Adoption Couleur de peau: Miel
Animation, Biography, Drama 2012, France / Belgium / South Korea / Switzerland
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