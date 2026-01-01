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Filmography
Laurent Boileau
Laurent Boileau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Boileau
Laurent Boileau
Laurent Boileau
Date of Birth
24 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
Approved for Adoption
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
7.3
Approved for Adoption
Couleur de peau: Miel
Animation, Biography, Drama
2012, France / Belgium / South Korea / Switzerland
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