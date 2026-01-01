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Filmography
Cathy Boquet
Cathy Boquet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cathy Boquet
Cathy Boquet
Cathy Boquet
Date of Birth
15 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Serpent
(2021)
7.2
Approved for Adoption
(2012)
7.0
Thomas in Love
(2000)
Filmography
5.9
Murder Club
Drama, Comedy, Thriller,
2024, France/Belgium
7.5
The Serpent
Drama, Crime,
2021, Great Britain
7.3
Approved for Adoption
Couleur de peau: Miel
Animation, Biography, Drama
2012, France / Belgium / South Korea / Switzerland
7
Thomas in Love
Thomas est amoureux
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2000, Belgium / France
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