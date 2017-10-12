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Poster of VMayakovsky
6.2
VMayakovsky - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films VMayakovsky
6.2

VMayakovsky

, 2017
VMayakovskiy
Russia / Biography, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of VMayakovsky
6.2
VMayakovsky - Trailer
VMayakovsky  Trailer

Cast

Yuri Kolokolnikov
Yuri Kolokolnikov
Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Yevgeny Mironov
Yevgeny Mironov
Nikita Efremov
Nikita Efremov
Georgiy Kudrenko
Georgiy Kudrenko
Anton Adasinsky
Anton Adasinsky
Albert Albers
Maria Glyants
podruga Meyerkholda
Lyudmila Maksakova
Lyudmila Maksakova
Mariya Poezzhaeva
Mariya Poezzhaeva
Miriam Sekhon
Director Aleksandr Sheyn Jr., Alexander Shein
Writer Vladimir Mayakovsky, Vladimir Gromov, Alexander Shein, Aleksandr Sheyn Jr.
Composer Anton Adasinsky, Boris Andrianov, Demyan Kurchenko, Arseniy Trofim
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 12 October 2017
Release date
14 March 2019 Russia Парадиз 16+
Worldwide Gross $46,521
Production Cinemagroup
Also known as
VMayakovskiy, V.Mayakovsky, VMajakovskis, ВМаяковский

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
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