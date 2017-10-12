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6.2
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VMayakovsky
6.2
VMayakovsky
, 2017
VMayakovskiy
Russia / Biography, Drama / 18+
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6.2
VMayakovsky
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Yuri Kolokolnikov
Chulpan Khamatova
Mikhail Efremov
Yevgeny Mironov
Nikita Efremov
Georgiy Kudrenko
Anton Adasinsky
Albert Albers
Maria Glyants
podruga Meyerkholda
Lyudmila Maksakova
Mariya Poezzhaeva
Miriam Sekhon
Director
Aleksandr Sheyn Jr.
,
Alexander Shein
Writer
Vladimir Mayakovsky
,
Vladimir Gromov
,
Alexander Shein
,
Aleksandr Sheyn Jr.
Composer
Anton Adasinsky
,
Boris Andrianov
,
Demyan Kurchenko
,
Arseniy Trofim
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
12 October 2017
Release date
14 March 2019
Russia
Парадиз
16+
Worldwide Gross
$46,521
Production
Cinemagroup
Also known as
VMayakovskiy, V.Mayakovsky, VMajakovskis, ВМаяковский
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
5.9
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