Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2015

Top films of 2015

Landfill Harmonic 8.1
1 Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama 2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
2 Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action 2015, Australia / USA
The Martian 8.0
3 The Martian
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2015, USA
Inside Out 8.0
4 Inside Out
Animation 2015, USA
The Revenant 7.9
5 The Revenant
Adventure, Drama 2015, USA
Ant-Man 7.9
6 Ant-Man
Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
Avengers: Age of Ultron 7.8
7 Avengers: Age of Ultron
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
The Hateful Eight 7.8
8 The Hateful Eight
Comedy, Western, Thriller 2015, USA
A Man Called Ove 7.6
9 A Man Called Ove
Drama, Comedy 2015, Sweden
Bridge of Spies 7.5
10 Bridge of Spies
Drama, Thriller 2015, USA
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation 7.5
11 Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2015, USA
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 7.5
12 The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2015, USA
The Little Prince 7.5
13 The Little Prince
Animation, Fantasy 2015, France
Furious 7 7.5
14 Furious 7
Crime, Thriller, Action 2015, USA
The Intern 7.5
15 The Intern
Comedy 2015, USA
Everest 7.5
16 Everest
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
Chappie 7.4
17 Chappie
Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Mexico
Youth 7.4
18 Youth
Drama 2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
The Age of Adaline 7.4
19 The Age of Adaline
Drama, Romantic 2015, USA
Legend 7.3
20 Legend
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain / France
Southpaw 7.3
21 Southpaw
Sport, Drama 2015, USA
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
22 Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2015, USA
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 7.3
23 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
War, Drama, History 2015, Russia
Jurassic World 7.3
24 Jurassic World
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Spy 7.2
25 Spy
Comedy 2015, USA
Battle for Sevastopol 7.2
26 Battle for Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action 2015, Russia / Ukraine
Focus 7.1
27 Focus
Comedy 2015, USA
Home 7.1
28 Home
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Reset 7.1
29 Reset
Documentary 2015, France
Joy 7.1
30 Joy
Drama 2015, USA
Hotel Transylvania 2 7.1
31 Hotel Transylvania 2
Family, Animation, Comedy 2015, USA
Cinderella 7.1
32 Cinderella
Romantic, Fantasy 2015, USA
Self/less 7.0
33 Self/less
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2015, USA
Hardcore Henry 6.9
34 Hardcore Henry
Action, Sci-Fi 2015, Russia / USA
Tomorrowland 6.9
35 Tomorrowland
Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Spectre 6.9
36 Spectre
Adventure, Thriller, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
Insidious: Chapter 3 6.9
37 Insidious: Chapter 3
Horror 2015, USA / Canada
Crimson Peak 6.9
38 Crimson Peak
Horror 2015, USA
The Visit 6.8
39 The Visit
Comedy, Horror 2015, USA
He's a Dragon 6.8
40 He's a Dragon
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
London Has Fallen 6.8
41 London Has Fallen
Crime, Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
San Andreas 6.8
42 San Andreas
Action, Adventure 2015, USA
Terminator Genisys 6.8
43 Terminator Genisys
Adventure, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 6.8
44 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
Sci-Fi, Drama, Adventure, Thriller, Action 2015, USA
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials 6.7
45 Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Action, Thriller 2015, USA
Minions 6.7
46 Minions
Comedy, Animation, Family 2015, USA
Vacation 6.7
47 Vacation
Comedy, Adventure 2015, USA
Prizrak 6.7
48 Prizrak
Comedy, Family 2015, Russia
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 3 6.6
49 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 3
Animation, Children's, Family 2015, Russia
Insurgent 6.6
50 Insurgent
Sci-Fi, Action, Romantic 2015, USA
Sinister 2 6.5
51 Sinister 2
Horror 2015, USA
The Last Witch Hunter 6.5
52 The Last Witch Hunter
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2015, USA
Bez granits 6.5
53 Bez granits
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Russia
Dirty Grandpa 6.4
54 Dirty Grandpa
Comedy 2015, USA
Dukhless 2 6.3
55 Dukhless 2
Drama 2015, Russia
Fallen 6.2
56 Fallen
Drama, Mystery 2015, Hungary / USA
Point Break 6.2
57 Point Break
Action 2015, USA / Germany / China
Dumb and Dumber To 6.2
58 Dumb and Dumber To
Comedy 2015, USA
Attack on Titan: Part 1 6.1
59 Attack on Titan: Part 1
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2015, Japan
Krampus 6.1
60 Krampus
Fantasy, Horror, Comedy 2015, USA
Fantastic Four 6.1
61 Fantastic Four
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA
CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap 6.1
62 CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap
Documentary 2015, USA
Norveg 6.0
63 Norveg
Comedy 2015, Russia
Seventh Son 6.0
64 Seventh Son
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2015, Great Britain / USA / Canada / China
Ted 2 6.0
65 Ted 2
Comedy 2015, USA
Pixels 5.7
66 Pixels
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2015, USA
Status: Free 5.7
67 Status: Free
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Russia
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite 5.5
68 Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite
Horror 2015, Russia
The Very Best Day 5.2
69 The Very Best Day
Comedy 2015, Russia
Into the Grizzly Maze 5.2
70 Into the Grizzly Maze
Thriller, Horror, Action 2015, USA / Canada
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy 5.1
71 Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2015, Russia
Strana chudes 5.0
72 Strana chudes
Comedy 2015, Russia
Fifty Shades of Grey 4.3
73 Fifty Shades of Grey
Drama, Romantic 2015, USA
8 Best Dates 4.3
74 8 Best Dates
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Russia
Odnoy levoy 4.2
75 Odnoy levoy
Comedy 2015, Russia
Mafia: The Game of Survival 4.1
76 Mafia: The Game of Survival
Sci-Fi, Action 2015, Russia
Warrior 3.4
77 Warrior
Sport, Drama 2015, Russia
Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin 3.2
78 Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin
Comedy 2015, Russia
