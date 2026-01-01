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Kurt Gerron Kurt Gerron
Kinoafisha Persons Kurt Gerron

Kurt Gerron

Kurt Gerron

Date of Birth
11 May 1897
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
30 October 1944
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Blue Angel 7.9
The Blue Angel (1930)
Variety 7.4
Variety (1925)
Menschen am Sonntag 7.3
Menschen am Sonntag (1930)

Filmography

The Three from the Filling Station 6.6
The Three from the Filling Station Drei von der Tankstelle, Die
Comedy, Musical 1930, Germany
The Blue Angel 7.9
The Blue Angel Der blaue Engel
Musical, Drama 1930, Germany
Menschen am Sonntag 7.3
Menschen am Sonntag Menschen am Sonntag
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1930, Germany
White Hell of Pitz Palu 7.3
White Hell of Pitz Palu Die weiße Hölle vom Piz Palü
Action, Adventure, Drama 1929, Germany
Variety 7.4
Variety Varieté
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1925, Germany
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