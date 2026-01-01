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Filmography
Kurt Gerron
Kurt Gerron
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Gerron
Kurt Gerron
Kurt Gerron
Date of Birth
11 May 1897
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
30 October 1944
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Blue Angel
(1930)
7.4
Variety
(1925)
7.3
Menschen am Sonntag
(1930)
Filmography
6.6
The Three from the Filling Station
Drei von der Tankstelle, Die
Comedy, Musical
1930, Germany
7.9
The Blue Angel
Der blaue Engel
Musical, Drama
1930, Germany
7.3
Menschen am Sonntag
Menschen am Sonntag
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1930, Germany
7.3
White Hell of Pitz Palu
Die weiße Hölle vom Piz Palü
Action, Adventure, Drama
1929, Germany
7.4
Variety
Varieté
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1925, Germany
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