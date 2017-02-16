Country
Germany / Austria / Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
24 August 2017
World premiere
16 February 2017
Release date
|15 March 2018
|Brazil
|
|12
|22 November 2017
|France
|
|
|24 August 2017
|Germany
|
|
|11 January 2018
|Greece
|
|
|21 June 2018
|Netherlands
|
|
Budget
€1,800,000
Worldwide Gross
$155,215
Production
Komplizen Film, Chouchkov Brothers, Coop99 Filmproduktion
Also known as
Western, Vestern, Vestri, Western: la ley del más fuerte, Γουέστερν, Вестерн, Уестърн, ウェスタン, 西方, 西部, 迷失西方