Poster of Tour de Force
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Tour de Force

Tour de Force

Hin und Weg 18+
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 24 October 2014
World premiere 9 August 2014
Release date
23 October 2014 Germany
20 April 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
10 March 2016 South Korea
9 August 2014 Switzerland
Budget €4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,294,493
Production Majestic Filmproduktion, Viafilm, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Hin und weg, Tour de Force, Darmadağın, Последнее турне, 君がくれたグッドライフ, 生命騎士
Director
Christian Zübert
Christian Zübert
Cast
Florian David Fitz
Florian David Fitz
Julia Koschitz
Jürgen Vogel
Jürgen Vogel
Miriam Stein
Miriam Stein
Volker Bruch
Volker Bruch
Similar films for Tour de Force
Terror — Ihr Urteil 7.3
Terror — Ihr Urteil (2016)
Der geilste Tag 6.4
Der geilste Tag (2016)
The Royal Game 7.0
The Royal Game (2021)
25 km/h 7.2
25 km/h (2018)
North Sea Is Dead Sea 7.1
North Sea Is Dead Sea (1976)
The Bridge 8.1
The Bridge (1959)
The Crazy Ray 7.1
The Crazy Ray (1925)
Der letzte Mentsch 6.8
Der letzte Mentsch (2014)
Three Quarter Moon 7.0
Three Quarter Moon (2011)
One Breath 6.4
One Breath (2015)
100 Things 7.2
100 Things (2018)
Welcome to Germany 6.3
Welcome to Germany (2016)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
