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Poster of Der letzte Mentsch
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Der letzte Mentsch
6.8

Der letzte Mentsch

, 2014
Der letzte Mentsch
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Der letzte Mentsch
6.8

Cast

Mario Adorf
Marcus Schwarz
Katharina Derr
Gül
Hannelore Elsner
Hannelore Elsner
Ethel
Herbert Leiser
Mikos
Roland Bonjour
Arnold
Margot Gödrös
Madame Kodaye
Markus Andreas Klauk
Rabbi Premiak
Eva Probst
Rabbanit Sterna
Burkhart Siedhoff
Front Office Manager
Andreas Potulski
Sekretär Rabbinat Köln
Director Pierre-Henry Salfati
Writer Pierre-Henry Salfati, Almut Getto
Composer Dürbeck & Dohmen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 8 May 2014
World premiere 8 May 2014
Release date
8 May 2014 Germany
Worldwide Gross $52,862
Production Elsani Film, Fama Film AG, Sequoia Films
Also known as
Der letzte Mentsch, Az utolsó ember, Der letzte Mensch, Le Dernier des hommes, The Last Mentsch, 最后一人

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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