Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Der geilste Tag
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Der geilste Tag
6.4

Der geilste Tag

, 2016
Der geilste Tag
Germany / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Der geilste Tag
6.4

Synopsis

Andi and Benno are terminally ill, but before it comes to an end for both, they want to experience the greatest day.

Cast

Matthias Schweighofer
Matthias Schweighofer
Andi
Florian David Fitz
Florian David Fitz
Benno
Rainer Bock
Rainer Bock
Dr. Wüst
Alexandra Maria Lara
Alexandra Maria Lara
Mona
Andreja Schneider
Frau Palonga
Tatja Seibt
Monas Mutter
Nora Boeckler
Brautjungfer Sandra
Henry Buchmann
Fisherman
Christiane Dollmann
Radiologieassistentin
Lars Doppler
Pilot
Director Florian David Fitz
Writer Florian David Fitz
Composer Siggi Mueller, Egon Riedel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 26 May 2016
World premiere 25 February 2016
Release date
11 August 2016 Czechia
25 February 2016 Germany
30 March 2017 Italy
19 September 2019 South Korea
Also known as
Der geilste Tag, The Most Beautiful Day, A legkúlabb nap, Cea mai tare zi, El día más hermoso, El mejor día de mi vida, Najfajniejszy dzień, Najkrajší deň, Nejkrásnější den, The Most Beautiful Day - Il giorno più bello, Самый крутой день, 最酷的一天

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Der geilste Tag

100 Things
100 Things Comedy
2018, Germany
7.0
Das perfekte Geheimnis
Das perfekte Geheimnis Comedy
2019, Germany
6.0
Russendisko
Russendisko Comedy
2012, Germany
6.0
Keinohrhasen
Keinohrhasen Romantic, Comedy
2007, Germany
7.0
Rabbit Without Ears 2
Rabbit Without Ears 2 Comedy, Romantic
2009, Germany
6.0
Tour de Force
Tour de Force Comedy, Drama
2014, Germany
7.0
Friendship!
Friendship! Comedy, Adventure
2009, Germany
6.0
Hot Dog
Hot Dog Action, Comedy
2018, Germany
4.0
Welcome to Germany
Welcome to Germany Comedy, Drama
2016, Germany
6.0
Vier gegen die Bank
Vier gegen die Bank Comedy, Crime
2017, Germany
5.0
Nightlife
Nightlife Romantic, Comedy
2020, Germany
5.0
Kalte Füße
Kalte Füße Comedy
2018, Austria / Germany
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more