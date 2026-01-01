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Miriam Flynn Miriam Flynn
Kinoafisha Persons Miriam Flynn

Miriam Flynn

Miriam Flynn

Date of Birth
18 June 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)
The Middle 8.0
The Middle (2009)
Batman Beyond 8.0
Batman Beyond (1999)

Filmography

Call Me Kat 5.2
Call Me Kat
Comedy 2021, Great Britain/USA
The Unicorn 7
The Unicorn
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2019, USA
School of Rock 4.6
School of Rock
Comedy, Children's, Music 2016, USA
iZombie 7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror 2015, USA
Liv and Maddie 6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family 2013, USA
Suburgatory 7.2
Suburgatory
Comedy 2011, USA
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star 3.9
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
The Middle 8
The Middle
Comedy, Family 2009, USA
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