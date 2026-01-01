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Filmography
Miriam Flynn
Miriam Flynn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miriam Flynn
Miriam Flynn
Miriam Flynn
Date of Birth
18 June 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
(1997)
8.0
The Middle
(2009)
8.0
Batman Beyond
(1999)
Filmography
5.2
Call Me Kat
Comedy
2021, Great Britain/USA
7
The Unicorn
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2019, USA
4.6
School of Rock
Comedy, Children's, Music
2016, USA
7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror
2015, USA
6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family
2013, USA
7.2
Suburgatory
Comedy
2011, USA
3.9
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
8
The Middle
Comedy, Family
2009, USA
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