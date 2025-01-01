Menu
Clark Hey! If any of you are looking for any last-minute gift ideas for me, I have one. I'd like Frank Shirley, my boss, right here tonight. I want him brought from his happy holiday slumber over there on Melody Lane with all the other rich people, and I want him brought right here! With a big ribbon on his head! And I want to look him straight in the eye, and I want to tell him what a cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless, dickless, hopeless, heartless, fat-ass, bug-eyed, stiff-legged, spotty-lipped, worm-headed sack of monkey shit he is! Hallelujah! Holy shit! Where's the Tylenol?
Clark Where do you think you're going? Nobody's leaving. Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas. No, no. We're all in this together. This is a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here. We're gonna press on, and we're gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny fucking Kaye. And when Santa squeezes his fat white ass down that chimney tonight, he's gonna find the jolliest bunch of assholes this side of the nuthouse.
Eddie You surprised?
Clark Surprised, Eddie? If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn't be more surprised than I am right now.
[Todd and Margo Chester, the Griswold's yuppie neighbors, appear]
Todd Hey Griswold. Where do you think you're gonna put a tree that big?
Clark Bend over and I'll show you.
Todd You've got a lot of nerve talking to me like that Griswold.
Clark I wasn't talking to you.
Aunt Bethany [Hearing a squeak] What's that sound? You hear it? It's a funny squeaky sound.
Uncle Lewis You couldn't hear a dump truck driving through a nitroglycerin plant.
Ellen What are you looking at?
Clark Oh, the silent majesty of a winter's morn... the clean, cool chill of the holiday air... an asshole in his bathrobe, emptying a chemical toilet into my sewer...
[Eddie, in the driveway, is draining the RV's toilet]
Eddie Shitter was full.
Clark Ah, yeah. You checked our shitters, honey?
Ellen Clark, please. He doesn't know any better.
Clark He oughta know it's illegal. That's a storm sewer. If it fills with gas, I pity the person who lights a match within ten yards of it.
Clark Hey, Kids, I heard on the news that an airline pilot spotted Santa's sleigh on its way in from New York City.
Eddie [after a pause] You serious, Clark?
[as an entourage of suits - lead by Clark's boss - passes by single file]
Clark Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, kiss my ass. Kiss his ass. Kiss your ass. Happy Hanukkah.
Clark Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead?
Eddie Naw, I'm doing just fine, Clark.
Clark Since this is Aunt Bethany's 80th Christmas, I think she should lead us in the saying of Grace.
Aunt Bethany [turns to Lewis] What, dear?
Nora Griswold Grace!
Aunt Bethany Grace? She passed away thirty years ago.
Uncle Lewis They want you to say Grace.
[Bethany shakes her head in confusion]
Uncle Lewis The BLESSING!
Aunt Bethany [they all pose for prayer suddenly, Aunt Bethany recites the pledge of allegiance] I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands
[Cousin Eddie stands and places his hand over his heart]
Aunt Bethany One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Clark Amen.
Ruby Sue Rocky bit my thumb. Him's nervous, because Christmas is almost here.
Clark Nervous or excited?
Ruby Sue Shittin' bricks.
Clark You shouldn't use that word.
Ruby Sue Sorry. Shittin' rocks
Eddie Don't go puttin' none of that stuff on my sled, Clark. You know that metal plate in my head? I had to have it replaced, cause every time Catherine revved up the microwave I'd piss my pants and forget who I was for a half hour or so. So over at the VA they had to replace it with plastic. It ain't as strong so I don't know if I should go sailin down no hill with nothing between the ground and my brains but a piece of government plastic.
Clark You really think it matters, Eddie?
Ellen Clark, I think it'd be best if everyone went home... before things get worse.
Clark WORSE? How could things get any worse? Take a look around here, Ellen. We're at the threshold of hell.
Ellen I don't know what to say, except it's Christmas and we're all in misery.
Bethany Is your house on fire, Clark?
Clark No, Aunt Bethany, those are the Christmas lights.
Todd Well, something had to come through the window! Something had to break the stereo!
Margo And why is the carpet all wet, *Todd*?
Todd I don't *know*, Margo!
[They both look at each other, then in the direction of Clark's house]
[Todd Chester stares in horror at Eddie draining the RV toilet]
Eddie Merry Christmas. Shitter was full.
Clark [Revealing his Christmas "bonus"] It's a one year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club.
Eddie Clark, that's the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.
Clark That it is, Eddie.
Clark Russ, we checked every bulb, didn't we?
Rusty Griswold Oh, yeah. Yeah. I'm sure of it.
Clark I thought so. Well, maybe we ought to go up there and just get...
Rusty Griswold Oh, jeez! Look at the time. I gotta get to bed. Brush my teeth. Feed the hog. I've still got some homework to do. Do the laundry. Wash the car. I've still got those bills to pay...
Frances [looking at Ruby Sue surprised] Oh my gosh, her eyes aren't crossed anymore.
Eddie That somethin' ain't it? She falls down a well, her eyes go crossed. She gets kicked by a mule. They go back to normal. I don't know.
[laughs]
Eddie And this here's our pride and joy Snots.
[Snots blusters a sneeze]
Clark Pretty name Ed.
Eddie [Snots puts his snotty nose on Rusty, and he makes a disgusted face] Yeah we named him that because he's got this sinus condition. Snots you roll over and let uncle Clark scratch your belly.
Clark So, when did you get the tenament on wheels?
Eddie Oh, that uh, that there's an RV. Yeah, yeah, I borrowed it off a buddy of mine. He took my house, I took the RV. It's a good looking vehicle, ain't it?
Clark Yeah, it looks so nice parked in the driveway.
[Raises glass to his mouth]
Eddie Yeah, it sure does. But, don't you go falling in love with it now, because, we're taking it with us when we leave here next month.
[Clark nearly chokes on his drink]
Mr. Frank Shirley Remember how I was toying with the idea of suspending the Christmas bonuses?
Mrs. Helen Shirley You *didn't*! Well, of all the cheap lousy ways to save a buck!
SWAT Commander That's pretty low, mister! If I had a rubber hose, I would beat you...
Mr. Frank Shirley I changed my mind. I'm reinstating all the bonuses.
Eddie Every time Catherine revved up the microwave, I'd piss my pants and forget who I was for about half an hour or so.
Uncle Lewis Hey Grizz, Bethany and I figured out the perfect gift for you.
Clark Aw, you didn't have to get me anything.
Uncle Lewis Dammit, Bethany, he guessed it.
Clark Oh, I was just smelling - smiling. I was just blouse - browsing.
Mary For your wife, or your girlfriend?
Clark What? What happened? Whoooph! I guess... it wouldn't be any... woah, hehe... wouldn't be the Christmas shopping season if the stores were any less hooter than they... HOTTER than they are! Wooo, it IS warm in here.
Mary Well, you have your coat on.
Clark Yes. Oh, do I? How did that happen?
Mary Because it's cold out?
Clark Yes! Yes. it is. It's a bit nipply out. I mean nippy out. Ha ha ha ha ha! What did I say, nipple? Hehe... ahhh, there is a nip in the air, though.
Clark Burn some dust here. Eat my rubber.
Rusty Griswold Dad, I think you mean burn rubber and eat my dust.
Clark Whatever, Russ. Whatever.
Bethany Don't throw me down, Clark.
Clark I'll try not to, Aunt Bethany...
Aunt Bethany Is Rusty still in the navy?
Audrey Do you sleep with your brother? Do you know how sick and twisted that is?
Ellen Well, I'm sleeping with your father. Don't be so dramatic.
Ellen Oh Aunt Bethany, you shouldn't have done that.
Aunt Bethany Oh dear, did I break wind?
Uncle Lewis Jesus, did the room clear out, Bethany? Hell no, she means presents. You shouldn't have brought presents.
Clark [Lisping due to the cold] The most enjoying traditions of the season are best enjoyed in the warm embrace of kith and kin. Thith tree is a thymbol of the thpirit of the Griswold family Chrithmath.
Art The little lights... they aren't twinkling.
Clark I know, Art. Thanks for noticing.
Clark Our holidays were always such a mess.
Clark Sr. Oh, yeah.
Clark How'd you get through it?
Clark Sr. I had a lot of help from Jack Daniels.
Clark We're kicking off our fun old fashion family Christmas by heading out into the country in the old front-wheel drive sleigh to embrace the frosty majesty of the winter landscape and select that most important of Christmas symbols.
Audrey We're not coming all the way out here just to get one of those stupid ties with Santa Clauses on it are we?
Clark No, I have one of those at home.
Audrey I hope nobody I know drives by and sees me standing in the yard staring at the house in my pajamas.
Art If they know your dad, they won't think anything of it.
[after Clark fails at lighting all the exterior Christmas lights at the "lighting ceremony" in front of the entire family]
Frances Talk about pissing your money away. I hope you kids see what a silly waste of resources this was.
Audrey He worked really hard, Grandma.
Art So do washing machines.
Ellen Clark, Audrey's frozen from the waist down.
Clark That's all part of the experience, honey.
Uncle Lewis [Clark is cleaning up the garbage off the kitchen floor after the dog went through it] Hey Gris, you're not doing anything constructive. Run into the living room and get my stogey.
Clark Is there anything else I can do for you, Uncle Lewis?
Ellen He's an old man. This may be his last Christmas.
Clark If he keeps it up, it WILL be his last Christmas.
Rusty Griswold Dad, this tree won't fit in our back yard.
Clark It's not going in the yard, Russ. It's going in the living room.
Clark [the Christmas dinner table shudders, and loud gagging noises come from underneath. Clark looks to see where its coming from and sees Snots choking] Hey, Ed, what's wrong with the dog?
Eddie [Looks underneath the table] Oh, he's just yakkin' on a bone.
[Grotesque barfing noises]
Eddie He's got it up!
[Winks at Clark that everything's okay]
Clark Maybe if you wouldn't feed him from the table?
Eddie No. No, he's probably just been nosing through the trash.
[Shows kitchen, which looks like the city dump]
Eddie [Referring to the electrocuted cat] If that thing had nine lives, he just spent 'em all.
Clark [Clark is about to cut the rope holding the branches of his huge Christmas tree] I give you the Griswold family Christmas tree.
[He cuts the rope, and the branches fly out, breaking windows and surrounding Clark]
Clark Lotta sap in here! Mmmm... Looks great! Little full, lotta sap.
Clark Catherine, if this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we're all in for a very big treat!
Eddie Save the neck for me, Clark.
Clark Okay Eddie...
Eddie I don't know if I oughta go sailin' down no hill with nothin' between the ground and my brains but a piece of government plastic.
Clark Do you really think it matters, Eddie?
Mrs. Helen Shirley Yes officer, it seems my husband's been abducted. The man was, was wearing a blue leisure suit. Plates were from Kansas. He was a huge, beastly, bulging man.
Clark 'Tis the season to be merry.
Mary That's my name.
Clark No shit.
Clark [a squirrel is loose in the house] Where is Eddie? He usually eats these goddam things.
Cousin Catherine Johnson Not recently, Clark. He read that squirrels were high in cholesterol.
Mr. Frank Shirley Sometimes things look good on paper, but lose their luster when you see how it affects real folks. I guess a healthy bottom line doesn't mean much if to get it, you have to hurt the ones you depend on. It's people that make the difference. Little people like you. So, Carl... whatever you got last year, add... 20%.
[Clark faints]
Art [after Clark has flipped out] You're goofy.
Clark [Still flipped out] Don't piss me off, Art.
Mr. Frank Shirley [picks up the phone receiver] Get me somebody. Anybody. And get me somebody while I'm waiting.
Margo I hope he falls and breaks his neck.
Todd Oh, I'm sure he'll fall. But I don't think we're lucky enough for him to break his neck.
Ellen [sees Clark standing up and looking out the window] Aren't you having any breakfast?
Clark I'm not in the mood.
Ellen What are you looking at?
Clark Oh, the silent majesty of a winter's morn; the clean, cool chill of the holiday air; and an asshole in his bathrobe, emptying a chemical toilet into my sewer.
Ellen You set standards that no family activity can live up to.
Clark When have I ever done that?
Ellen Parties, weddings, anniversaries, funerals, holidays...
Clark Goodnight Ellen
Ellen Vacations, graduations...
Clark No, Eddie. It was my fault. I lost my temper when I got my bonus and I guess I said a few thing I shouldn't have.
Mr. Frank Shirley Bonus? How did you get a bonus? I cut out bonuses this year.
Clark Yeah. Thanks for telling us. I was expecting a check. Instead I got enrolled in a jelly club. 17 years with the company. I've gotten a Christmas bonus every year but this one. You don't want to give bonuses, fine. But when people count on them as their salary, well what you did just plain...
Rusty Griswold Sucks.
Clark Thank you, Russ. My cousin-in-law, whose heart is bigger than his brain...
Eddie Appreciate that, Clark.
Clark Is innocent. I'll be more than happy to take the rap on this, on behalf of myself and every other employee you rear-ended this Christmas.
Art [to Rocky] You got a kiss for me?
Eddie Better take a rain check on that, Art - he's got a lip fungus they ain't identified yet...
Margo [Margo is laying on the couch with a towel over her eyes and she hears a knock on the door] Go away Todd.
[another knock]
Margo [She's angry now] If you want to come in you'll have to break down the goddamn door!
[Several SWAT officers bust down the door]
Eddie If only I had that money Catherine and I gave to that TV preacher who was screwin' that hockey player.
Clark What about the kids?
Eddie His kids can fend for themselves.
Clark Whew, it's warm in here.
Mary Well you have your coat on.
Clark Ah yes I do, why is that?
Mary Because it's cold out.
Clark Yes it is, it's a bit nipply out. I mean nippy out, what did I say, nipple? Huh, there is a nip in the air.
Mr. Frank Shirley I have never been treated like this in my life!
Ellen I'm sorry. This is our family's first kidnapping.
Mr. Frank Shirley [to Clark] You're fired! And where's the phone? I'm calling the police!
Eddie Now, just hold your wad there, fella. Clark had nothin' to do with this. This here, was my idea.
Mr. Frank Shirley All right, he's still fired. And, *you*, are going to jail!
[Eddie scoffs in clear disbelief]
Clark No, no, Eddie. It was my fault. I lost my temper when I got my bonus and I guess I said a few thing I shouldn't have.
Mr. Frank Shirley Bonus? How did you get a bonus?
[aggressively]
Mr. Frank Shirley I cut out bonuses this year!
Clark Well, thanks for telling us. I was expecting a check. Instead I got enrolled in a jelly club. Seventeen years with the company. I've gotten a Christmas bonus every year but this one. You don't want to give bonuses, fine! But when people count on them as their salary, well what you did just plain...
Rusty Griswold Sucky.
Clark Thanks, Russ. My cousin-in-law, whose heart is bigger than his brain...
Clark Appreciate that, Clark.
Clark Is innocent. I'll be more than happy to take the rap on this, on behalf of myself and every other employee you rear-ended this Christmas.
[dramatic pause]
Mr. Frank Shirley Look uh, sometimes things look good on paper. But lose their luster when you see how it affects real folks. I guess a healthy bottom line doesn't mean much if to get it you have to hurt the ones you depend on. It's people that make the difference. Little people like you. So... Clark, whatever you got last year... add
[light pause]
Mr. Frank Shirley twenty percent.
[the whole family gasps in relief, while Clark falls down]
Clark My cousin in-law, whose heart is bigger than his brain...
Eddie I appreciate that, Clark.
Clark ...Is innocent.
Eddie Your company kill all them people in India not too long ago?
Clark No, we missed out on that one.
Art You want to hurry this up, Clark? I'm freezing my baguettes off.
[talking about Snots, Eddie's dog]
Eddie If you scratch his belly, Clark, he will love you till the day you die.
Clark I really shouldn't, Eddie. My hands are all chapped.
Audrey [Peeling a carrot] Would it be indecent to ask the grandparents to stay at a hotel?
Ellen Audrey!
Audrey Well can we at least forbid them to answer the phone? Alexander called this morning and grandpa Clark told him... I couldn't come to the phone 'cause I was going to the bathroom.
Ellen We're all making sacrifices, Audrey.
Audrey Everybody? Do you sleep with your brother? Do you know how sick and twisted that is, mom?
Ellen [Grabs a box of matches off the fridge] Well, I'm sleeping with your father. Don't be so dramatic.
Audrey I have nightmares about what he does in his bed alone when I'm not lying right next to him.
Ellen Well, I don't know what to say, except it's Christmas and we're all in misery.
[Lights up a cigarette to smoke and Frances calls out from the next room]
Frances Ellen, are you smoking again?
[Ellen puts out the cigarette]
Ellen No!
[Grabs a cabbage and chops it in half]
Ruby Sue Santy Claus! Uncle Clark, are you Santy Claus?
Clark Ah! No. No I'm sure... I can't even afford to be an elf.
Eddie Don't forget the rubber sheets and gerbils.
Clark [Clark and Eddie are carrying the chair outside after the cat was electrocuted] You smell something?
Eddie Fried pussycat.
Clark I think you've made a terrible mistake.
SWAT Commander I told you to freeze, mister.
Clark May we blink?
Clark [Clark looks down at the jello and sees that it's trimmed with cat food] Aunt Bethany, does your cat eat jello?
Eddie I don't know about the cat, but *I* sure am enjoying it.
Audrey [Commenting on sleeping with her brother] I have nightmares about what he does when I'm NOT lying next to him.
Ellen Clark! I don't want to spend the Holidays dead!
Art [a messenger delivers Clark's envelope with his "bonus", the family looks questioningly] What is it? A letter confirming your reservation at the nuthouse?
Clark [realizes his bonus is a jelly-club membership] If this isn't the biggest bag-over-the-head, punch-in-the-face I ever got, GOD DAMN IT!
[kicks wildly at the presents under the tree]
Mr. Frank Shirley I have never been treated like this in my life.
Ellen I'm sorry. This is our family's first kidnapping.
Mary These are cut really high in the hip. Look, I'm wearing something similar. See, you can't see the line.
Clark Can't see the line, can you Russ?
Rusty Griswold Nope.
[Clark stares at Rusty in shock]
Clark I dedicate this house to the Griswold Family Christmas.
[after reaching the Griswolds' house]
Aunt Bethany Is this the airport, Clark?
Margo You just march over there and slug that creep in the face.
Todd I can't just attack someone.
Margo All right then, if you're not man enough to put an end to this shit, then I am.
Eddie [walks in with a bound and gagged Mr. Shirley tied with a big red ribbon] Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas, Clark.
[to Mr. Shirley]
Eddie You about ready to do some kissing?
Art It was an ugly tree anyway.
Clark Sr. SQUIRREL!
Clark Russ, go get the hammer.
Ellen Clark, what do you need a hammer for?
Clark I'm gonna catch it in the coat... And smack it with the hammer.
Clark [the newel post is wobbly so Clark cuts it off with a chain saw] Fixed the newel post.
Ellen Welcome to our home - what's left of it.
Clark Well I'm gonna park the cars and get check the luggage, and well, I'll be outside for the season.
Eddie [holding Aunt Bethany's present] This one here, is leaking.
[Ellen sticks her finger in the leak. Eddie leans over and sucks it off her finger]
Eddie It's lime!
Clark I can't believe you're standing here in my living room, Eddie. Never thought the day would come.
Eddie Yeah I'm excited about it too.
[Uncle Lewis lights his cigar accidentally burns the Christmas tree]
Clark Lewis? My tree!
Uncle Lewis So what's the matter with you?
Clark Look what you've done to my tree!
Uncle Lewis [Everyone goes outside to look at the 'Christmas Star"] That's not the friggin' Christmas Star, Gris... Its the light at the sewerage treatment plant.
Clark [Realizing that there is gas in the storm sewer, and Uncle Lewis is lighting a cigar] Sewer gas!... NO DON'T LIGHT THAT!
[There is an explosion, and Uncle Lewis is thrown clear]
Ellen I have this terrible suspicion that Catherine and Eddie don't have presents for their kids. Rocky said something about Eddie telling him that Santa Claus wasn't coming this year.
Clark Yeah, Ruby Sue said something like that last night. How can they have nothing for their children?
Ellen Well, he's been out of work for close to seven years.
Clark In seven years, he couldn't find a job?
Ellen Catherine says he's been holding out for a management position.
Audrey Would it be indecent to ask the grandparents to stay at a hotel?
[Last lines]
Clark [sighs] I did it
Clark Christmas is about resolving differences, and seeing through the petty problems of family life.
Ellen Yeah, and it's about my mother accusing your mother of buying cheap hot dogs, and your mother accusing my mother of waxing her upper lip, and then they don't speak to each other...
Clark Your mother waxes her upper lip?
Ellen She has for years.
Clark Doesn't show.
Clark Ooh the Crunch Enhancer? Yeah, it's a non-nutritive cereal varnish. It's semi-permeable, it's not osmotic, what it does is it coats and seals the flake and prevents the milk from penetrating it.
Clark Later dudes! Let 'er rip, hang ten!
Clark Dad, you taught me everything I know about exterior illumination.
Uncle Lewis What is that?
Clark I simply solved the problem. We needed a coffin...
[chuckles nervously]
Clark I mean, a tree. There are no lots open on Christmas Eve. Lewis burned down my tree so I replaced it as best I could. Voilà.
Ellen Are you okay?
[the Griswolds are unaware that Clark is trapped in the attic]
Ellen Daddy, is Clark coming?
Art How would I know?
Ellen Is he in the house?
Art If he isn't farting around with his lights, he must be inside.
Ellen I'm sure he wants to come shopping and have lunch with us.
[walks back to the house, but Art pulls her back to the car]
Art He's got another car; he can drive. I have to eat - so I can take my back pill!
Eddie [to Clark after they discover that the cat was electrocuted] If that cat had nine lives, he just spent 'em all.
Clark [Just veered into the left lane and got stuck under a log truck] We're alright! Thank God we're alright!
Ellen Clark, we're stuck under a truck!
Clark Do you honestly think I don't know that?
Rusty Griswold Come on you guys, don't fight!
Clark Oh for Christ's sake, I didn't do this on purpose!
Ellen [Praying] Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name, and forgive my husband, he knows not what he does.
Clark [Before swerving out] Amen!
Clark Sr. Now, look, if you need any help... give me a holler. I'll be upstairs, asleep.
Uncle Lewis oh well that was an ugly tree anyway.
Clark [Clark cuts off the top of the loose newell post with a chain saw] Fixed the newell post.
