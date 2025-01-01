Clark Since this is Aunt Bethany's 80th Christmas, I think she should lead us in the saying of Grace.

Aunt Bethany [turns to Lewis] What, dear?

Nora Griswold Grace!

Aunt Bethany Grace? She passed away thirty years ago.

Uncle Lewis They want you to say Grace.

[Bethany shakes her head in confusion]

Uncle Lewis The BLESSING!

Aunt Bethany [they all pose for prayer suddenly, Aunt Bethany recites the pledge of allegiance] I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands

[Cousin Eddie stands and places his hand over his heart]