Clark
Since this is Aunt Bethany's 80th Christmas, I think she should lead us in the saying of Grace.
Aunt Bethany
[turns to Lewis]
What, dear?
Nora Griswold
Grace!
Aunt Bethany
Grace? She passed away thirty years ago.
Uncle Lewis
They want you to say Grace.
[Bethany shakes her head in confusion]
Uncle Lewis
The BLESSING!
Aunt Bethany
[they all pose for prayer suddenly, Aunt Bethany recites the pledge of allegiance]
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands
[Cousin Eddie stands and places his hand over his heart]
Aunt Bethany
One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.