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Poster of Carol's Journey
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Carol's Journey
6.8

Carol's Journey

, 2002
El viaje de Carol
Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Carol's Journey
6.8

Cast

María Barranco
Rosa Maria Sardà
Clara Lago
Clara Lago
Álvaro de Luna, 1st Duke of Trujillo
Carlos Kaniowsky
Carmelo Gómez
Director Imanol Uribe
Writer Ángel García Roldán, Imanol Uribe
Composer Bingen Mendizábal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 22 January 2005
World premiere 6 September 2002
Release date
6 September 2002 Romania AP
6 September 2002 Spain
Budget €2,760,000
Worldwide Gross $1,527,127
Production Aiete Films, Aiete-Ariane Films, Ariane Films
Also known as
El viaje de Carol, Carol's Journey, A Viagem de Carol, Carol naplója, Carol utazása, Carolin matka Espanjaan, Carols Reise, Carols rejse, Carols resa till Spanien, Il viaggio di Carol, Podróż Carol, Путешествие Кэрол, キャロルの初恋

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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