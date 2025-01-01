Rocket He hates hats.

Groot I am Groot.

Rocket On anyone, not just himself.

Groot I am Groot.

Rocket One minute you think someone has a weird-shaped head... the next minute it's just because you realize part of that head is the hat. That's why you don't like hats?

[Groot nods]

Yondu [impatiently] This is an important conversation right now?

[Groot goes again. He finds a drawer with a symbol similar to the shape of the ornament Yondu gave him. After making sure the ornament matches the symbol, Groot extends his arms and opens the drawer. He searches its contents and retrieves... a small box of candies. Groot rejoices, when suddenly he hears a voice near him]

Kraglin That ain't it.

[Kraglin finds the fin. He approaches the cage with Groot and hands the fin to Yondu. Yondu glares at him]

Kraglin [ashamed] I didn't mean to do a mutiny. They killed all my friends.

[pause]

Yondu [sharply] Get the third quadrant ready for release.

[Kraglin salutes and places Groot behind the bars of the cage, then starts walking away]

Rocket One more thing.

[Kraglin stops]

Rocket You got any clones of Quill's old music on the ship?