[Yondu and Rocket are held captive in a cage. Yondu notices Groot walking nearby]
Yondu
Psst! Hey, twig! Come here. Come on.
[Groot approaches the cage. He looks sad]
Rocket
[sighs]
Aw, man... what did they do to you?
Yondu
[smiles]
Hey, you wanna help us get outta here?
[Groot nods]
Yondu
There's something I need you to get, and bring back to me. In the captain's quarters, there's a prototype fin... the thing I wore on my head. There's a drawer next to the bunk. It's in that. It's red. You got it?
[Groot nods and rushes away. Yondu smiles, thinking the problem is solved. Rocket rolls his eyes and sighs. Groot quietly passes by the sleeping Ravagers. He returns with... Yondu's underwear. Rocket facepalms]
Yondu
[dryly]
That's my underwears.
Rocket
Yeah, I was pretty sure he didn't know what you were talkin' about. You have to explain it more careful.
Yondu
[slowly]
It's a prototype fin.
[Groot brings a orloni. The rodent screeches furiously, attempting to break free]
Rocket
That's an orloni. It's a fin, Groot.
Yondu
You explain it this time.
[next, Groot brings a prosthetic eye]
Yondu
That's Vorker's eye. He takes it out when he sleeps. Go. Look again.
[Groot starts walking away]
Rocket
But leave the eye here.
Rocket
[laughs]
He's gonna wake up tomorrow... and he's not gonna know... where his eye is! Ha-ha-ha!
[next, Groot brings a desk. Yondu and Rocket nearly freak out]
Rocket
[to Groot]
We told you it was this big.
[next, Groot brings a severed human toe. Yondu and Rocket feel sick]
Rocket
Tell me you guys have a refrigerator somewhere... with a bunch of severed human toes.
[Yondu shakes his head]
Rocket
Okay. Then let's just agree to never discuss this.
[Yondu removes a leaf-shaped ornament from his suit and shows it to Groot]
Yondu
The drawer you wanna open has this symbol on it. Okay?
[Yondu hands the ornament to Groot. Groot examines it, confused, then places it on his head]
Rocket
He thinks you want him to wear it as a hat.
Yondu
[angrily]
That's not what I said!
Rocket
He's relieved you don't want him to.