Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Movie Quotes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Movie Quotes

[Yondu is floating in the air, hanging on his arrow]
Peter Quill You look like Mary Poppins.
Yondu Is he cool?
Peter Quill Hell yeah, he's cool.
Yondu I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!
Yondu He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn't your daddy.
[last lines]
Mantis It's beautiful.
Drax It is. And so are you.
[pause]
Drax On the inside.
Baby Groot I am Groot.
Yondu What's that?
Rocket He says, "Welcome to the frickin' Guardians of the Galaxy." Only he didn't use "frickin'."
Peter Quill You shouldn't have killed my mom and squished my Walkman.
Ego I created what I imagined biological life to be like... down to the most minute detail.
Drax Did you make a penis?
Peter Quill Dude!
Gamora What is wrong with you?
Drax If he's a planet, how could he make a baby with your mother? He would smush her!
Peter Quill I don't need to hear how my parents...
Drax Why? My father would tell the story of impregnating my mother every winter solstice.
Peter Quill That's disgusting.
Drax It was beautiful. You earthers have hang-ups.
Ego Yes, Drax, I got a penis.
Drax Ha! Thank you!
Ego It's not half bad.
Drax [to Quill] There are two types of beings in the universe, those who dance, and those who do not.
Rocket Does anybody have any tape out there? I wanna put some tape over the death button.
Peter Quill I don't have any tape. Let me check. Yo, Yondu, do you have any. Ow! Do you have any tape?... Gamora? Do you have any tape? Tape! Ah, never mind. Ow! Drax, do you have any tape? Yes, Scotch tape would work... Then why did you ask me if Scotch tape would work, if you don't have any? Nobody has any tape!
Rocket Not a single person has tape?
Peter Quill Nope!
Rocket Did you ask Nebula?
Peter Quill Yes!
Rocket Are you sure?
Peter Quill I asked Yondu and she was sitting right next to him.
Rocket I knew you were lying!
Peter Quill You have priceless batteries and an atomic bomb in your bag. If anybody's gonna have tape, it's *you*!
[Baby Groot grabs the device and runs off with it while Rocket's back is turned]
Rocket That's exactly my point! I have to do everything!
Peter Quill You are wasting a lot of time here!
[Rocket turns around and see that both the bomb and Groot are gone]
Rocket [to himself] We're all gonna die.
Peter Quill Sometimes, the thing you've been looking for your whole life is right there beside you all along.
Drax [next to Peter] You're right!
Drax [after Mantis gets hit with a flying rock] Mantis, look out!
[showing Groot how to arm the bomb]
Rocket All right, first you flick this switch, then this switch. That activates it. Then you push this button, which will give you five minutes to get out of there. Now, whatever you do, don't push *this* button, because that will set off the bomb immediately and we'll all be dead. Now, repeat back what I just said.
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket Uh-huh.
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket That's right.
Groot [pointing to the death button] I am Groot.
Rocket No! No, that's the button that will kill everyone! Try again.
Groot Hmm. I am Groot.
Rocket Mmm-hmm.
Groot I am Groot?
Rocket Uh-huh.
Groot [pointing to the death button] I am Groot.
Rocket No! That's exactly what you just said! How is that even possible? Which button is the button you're supposed to push? Point to it.
[Groot points to the death button]
Rocket *No*!
Peter Quill What is it?
Kraglin It's called a Zune. It's what everybody's listening to on Earth nowadays.
Gamora [in gunfight] Groot, get out of the way! You're gonna get hurt!
[Groot waves at her]
Gamora [Smiling] Hi.
[keeps firing]
Peter Quill Well, you may not be mortal, but me...
Ego No, Peter... death will remain a stranger to both of us, as long as the light burns within the planet.
Peter Quill I'm immortal?
Ego Mmm-hmm.
Peter Quill Really?
Ego Yes! As long as the light exists.
Peter Quill And, I could use the light to build cool things like, how you made this whole planet?
Ego Well, it might take you a few million years of practice before you get really good at it. But, yes!
Peter Quill What! This is... Well, get ready for a 800-foot statue of Pac-Man with Skeletor and Heather Locklear...
Ego You can do anything you want.
Peter Quill I'm gonna make some weird shit.
Kraglin What are you gonna do with your share?
Nebula As a child, my father would have Gamora and me battle one another in training. Every time my sister prevailed... my father would replace a piece of me with machinery, claiming he wanted me to be her equal. But she won... again and again, and again, never once refraining. So after I murder my sister, I will buy a warship with every conceivable instrument of death. I will hunt my father like a dog, and I will tear him apart slowly... piece by piece, until he knows some semblance of the profound and unceasing pain I knew every single day.
Kraglin Yeah... I was talking about, like, a pretty necklace. Or a nice hat. You know. Something to make the other girls go "Ooh, that's nice."
[from Trailer]
Mantis When I touch someone I can feel their feelings.
[touches Quill's hand]
Mantis You feel... love!
Peter Quill Yeah, I guess - Yeah, I feel a general unselfish love for everyone.
Mantis No. *Sexual* love...
Peter Quill No. No, I don't.
Mantis [points at Gamora] ... for her!
Peter Quill No!
[Drax begins laughing hysterically]
Drax She just told everyone you deepest, darkest secret!
[Drax continues laughing]
Peter Quill Dude! Come on! I think you're reacting a little bit!
Drax You must be so embarrassed!
[continues cracking up]
Drax Do me! Do me! Do me!
Rocket So, we're saving the galaxy, again?
Peter Quill I guess.
Rocket Awesome! We're really gonna be able to jack up our prices if we're two-time galaxy savers.
Peter Quill You put your turd in my bed, I shave you.
Rocket Oh, it won't be my turd. It'll be Drax's.
Drax [laughs] I have famously huge turds.
Nebula [to Gamora] All any of you do is yell at each other. You're not friends.
Drax You're right... We're family.
Nebula [sneering] Look at you, a Garden of the Galaxy!
Gamora It's Guardian! Why would I be a Garden of the Galaxy?
[Drax laughs]
Peter Quill I told Gamora how when I was a kid I used to pretend David Hasselhoff was my dad. He's a singer and actor from Earth, really famous guy. Earlier, it struck me... Yondu didn't have a talking car, but he did have a flying arrow. He didn't have the beautiful voice of an angel, but he did have the whistle of one. Both Yondu and David Hasselhoff went on kick-ass adventures and hooked up with hot women, and fought robots... I guess David Hasselhoff did kind of end up being my dad after all. Only it was you, Yondu.
[tearing up]
Peter Quill I had a pretty cool dad. What I'm trying to say here is... sometimes that *thing* you're searching for your whole life... is right there by your side all along. And you don't even know it.
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket He hates hats.
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket On anyone, not just himself.
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket [to Yondu] One minute you think someone has a weird-shaped head, the next minute it's just because you realize part of that head is the hat.
Rocket [to Groot] That's why you don't like hats?
Rocket You people have issues.
Peter Quill Well, of course I have issues. That's my freakin' father!
Groot [Repeated line] I am Groot.
[from the closing credits]
The Form of David Hasselhoff In times of hardship, just remember: We. Are. Groot.
Drax How did you get to this weird dumb planet?
Mantis Ego found me in my larva state. Orphaned on my home world. He raised me by hand, and kept me as his own.
Drax So you're a pet.
Mantis I suppose.
Drax People usually want cute pets. Why would Ego want such a hideous one?
Mantis I am hideous?
Drax You are horrifying to look at. Yes.
[Mantis lowers her eyes, offended by Drax' words]
Drax Bu-but that's a good thing.
Mantis Oh?
Drax When you're ugly, and someone loves you, you know they love you for who you are... beautiful people never know who to trust.
Mantis [cheerfully] Well, then I'm certainly grateful to be ugly!
Ego Listen to me! You are a god. If you kill me, you'll be just like everybody else!
Peter Quill What's so wrong with that?
Ego *No*!
Yondu You like a professional asshole or what?
Rocket Pretty much a pro.
Drax This gross bug lady is my new friend.
Yondu I don't use my head to fly the arrow, boy! I use my heart.
Rocket [snickering] I'm sorry. I am so sorry! I just keep imagining you waking up in the morning, sir, looking in the mirror and then in all seriousness saying to yourself...
[deep voice]
Rocket "You know what would be a really kick-ass name? Taserface!"
[all the Ravagers struggle desperately not to laugh]
Rocket That's how I hear you in my head! What was your second choice? "Scrotum Hat"?
[Rocket and the Ravagers all fall apart laughing]
Rocket Do you know why I did it, Star-Munch? Hmm?
Peter Quill I'm not gonna answer to "Star-Munch."
Rocket I did it because I wanted to!
Peter Quill Dick.
Rocket What are we even talking about this for? We just had a little man save us by blowing up fifty ships!
Drax How little?
Rocket [holding his thumb and forefinger close together] Well, I don't know, like this?
Gamora [skeptically] A little one-inch man saved us?
Rocket Well, if he got closer, I'm sure he would be much larger.
Peter Quill It's how eyesight works, you stupid raccoon.
Rocket *Don't call me a racoon*!
Peter Quill I'm sorry. I took it too far. I meant trash panda.
[Rocket looks around in confusion]
Rocket Is that better?
Drax I don't know.
Peter Quill [snickering] It's worse. It's so much worse.
[from fourth mid-credit scene]
Peter Quill [on teenage Groot] And now I know how Yondu felt.
Yondu [to Peter] I'm sorry I didn't do none of it right, but I'm damn proud you're my boy.
Drax Ow! My nipples!
Drax The beast's hide is too thick to be pierced from the outside. I must cut through it from the inside.
Gamora Huh?... No, no! Drax, wait a minute! *Drax*!
[Drax charges at the monster, and leaps down its throat]
Peter Quill [horrified] What is he doing?
Gamora He said the skin is too thick to be pierced on the outside. So he...
Peter Quill But, that doesn't make any sense!
Gamora I tried telling him that!
Peter Quill Skin is the same level of thickness from the inside as from the outside!
Gamora I *realize* that.
Rocket [to Taserface] What was your second choice? Scrotum Hat?
Mantis [about Rocket] The crabby puppy is so cute. He makes me wanna die!
Watcher Informant Oh, man. Anyway, before I was so rudely interrupted. At that time, I was a Federal Express man...
Kraglin [to Yondu] I didn't mean to do a mutiny... They killed all my friends.
Peter Quill You said you loved my mother.
Ego And that I did. My river lily who knew all the words to every song that came over the radio. I returned to Earth to see her three times. And I knew if I returned a fourth, well, I'd... I'd never leave. The Expansion... the reason for my very existence would be over. So, I did what I had to do. But... it broke my heart to put that tumor in her head.
Peter Quill What?
Ego Now, now, all right, I know that sounds bad...
[Peter continuously shoots Ego with his Quad Blasters]
Ego [reforming] Who... in the *hell*... do you think you are?
Peter Quill *You killed my mother*!
Ego I tried *so hard* to find the form...
The Form of David Hasselhoff [changes form to David Hasselhoff] ... that best *suited you*... and this is the thanks I get?
Ego [changes back] You really need to *grow up*.
[Ego pierces Quill with a beam of energy]
Ego I wanted to do this together... but I suppose you'll have to learn by spending the next thousand years as a *battery*!
Peter Quill This is weird. We've got a Sovereign fleet approaching from the rear.
Gamora Why would they do that?
Drax Probably because Rocket stole some of their batteries.
Rocket Dude!
Drax [awkwardly] Right... He didn't steal some of those. I don't know why they're after us. What a mystery this is.
Yondu You can fool yourself and everyone else, but you can't fool me. I know who you are.
Rocket You don't know anything about me, loser.
Yondu I know everything about you. I know you play like you're the meanest and the hardest but actually you're the most scared of all.
Rocket Shut up!
Yondu I know you steal batteries you don't need and you push away anyone who's willing to put up with you 'cause just a little bit of love reminds you of how big and empty that hole inside you actually is.
Rocket I said shut up!
Yondu I know them scientists what made you, never gave a rat's ass about you!
Rocket I'm serious, dude!
Yondu Just like my own damn parents who sold me, their own little baby, into slavery! I know who you are, boy, because you're me!
Rocket ...What kind of a pair are we?
Yondu The kind that's about to go fight a planet, I reckon.
Rocket All right, okay! Good, that's... Wait. Fight a what?
Kraglin Captain?
Yondu What is it Kraglin?
Kraglin Hey, remember that Ayesha chick?
Yondu Yeah, why?
Kraglin Uh...
[Yondu sees a fleet of Sovereign ships appear]
Yondu Oh, hell!
Gamora What if this man *is* your Hasselhoff?
Yondu You can go to hell, then! I don't give a damn what you think of me!
Stakar Ogord So what are you following us for?
Yondu Because you're gonna listen to what I gotta say!
Stakar Ogord I don't gotta listen to nothing! You betrayed the code! Ravagers don't deal in kids.
Yondu I told you before! I didn't know what was going on!
Stakar Ogord You didn't know because you didn't want to know because it made you rich.
Mantis He's coming.
Drax Didn't you say you could make him sleep?
Mantis When he wants! He's too powerful! I can't!
Drax You don't have to believe in yourself, because I believe in you!
Mantis [places her hand within Ego's core] SLEEP!
[Ego powers down]
Drax [to Gamora] I never thought she'd be able to do it; with as skinny and weak as she appears to be.
Mantis If I touch someone, I can feel their feelings.
Peter Quill You read minds?
Mantis No. Telepaths know thoughts. Empaths feel feelings. Emotions.
Mantis [to Peter] May I?
Peter Quill All right.
Mantis [Mantis touches Peter's hand] You feel... love.
Peter Quill Yeah. I guess, yeah, I feel a general, unselfish love for just about everybody...
Mantis No! Romantic, sexual love.
Peter Quill No. No, I don't.
Mantis [points to Gamora] For her!
Peter Quill No, no. No, I don't.
Mantis [points to Gamora] For her.
Peter Quill No! That is not...
[Drax starts laughing hysterically]
Peter Quill Okay... That's...
Drax [still laughing] She just told everyone your deepest, darkest secret!
Peter Quill Dude, come on, I think you're overreacting a little bit.
Drax [still laughing] You must be so embarrassed!
Drax [to Mantis] Do me! Do me! Do me!
[Mantis touches Drax and she starts laughing hysterically]
Mantis I've never felt such humor!
Peter Quill So unbelievably uncool.
Drax Oh, Quill...
[Mantis walks over to Gamora to touch her]
Gamora Touch me, and the *only* thing you're gonna feel is a broken jaw.
Sovereign Chambermaid [from third mid-credit scene] High Priestess, the Council is waiting.
Ayesha They are perturbed I've wasted our resources. When they see what I have created here... their wrath will dissipate.
Sovereign Chambermaid Is this a new type of birthing pod, ma'am?
Ayesha That, my child, is the next step in our evolution. More powerful, more beautiful, more capable of *destroying* the Guardians of the Galaxy. I think I shall call him... Adam.
[from second mid-credit scene]
Stakar Ogord You know, it's a shame that it took the tragedy of losing Yondu to bring us all together again. But I think he'd be proud knowing that we're back as a team.
Charlie-27 I'm in.
Martinex Dope.
Mainframe I miss you guys so much!
Aleta Ogord Hell yes.
Stakar Ogord What say we steal some shit?
Drax [Looking at Batteries] What are they called again?
Peter Quill Anulax batteries.
Drax Harbulary batteries.
Peter Quill That's nothing like what I just said.
Rocket [about the Sovereign people] You know, they told me you people were conceited douchebags, but that isn't true at all.
[winks at Peter in front of the Sovereign leader, Ayesha]
Rocket Oh shit. I'm using my wrong eye again, aren't I? I'm sorry. That was meant to be behind your back.
Drax Die, spaceship!
[Nebula connects herself to a ship's weapons]
Yondu This is gonna hurt!
Nebula Promises, promises.
Drax Screw you, spaceship!
Yondu It ain't healthy for a mammalian body to hop more than 50 jumps at a time.
Rocket I know that.
Yondu We're about to do 700!
Ayesha [to the Guardians] Just who the hell do you think you are?
Peter Quill Well...
[from fifth mid-credit scene]
Watcher Informant [the Watchers leave] Hey, fellas. Hey, wait, where you going? Hey, you were supposed to be my lift home. How will I get outta here? Hey! Aw, gee. I've got so many more stories to tell. Aw, guys. Oh, gee.
Gamora Can we put the bickering on hold until *after* we survive this massive space battle?
[All the Ravagers give tribute to Yondu]
Martinex [to Stakar] He didn't let us down after all, Captain?
Stakar Ogord No, he did not, son. He did not.
Charlie-27 Fare thee well, old friend.
Aleta Ogord Yondu Odonta, I will see you in the stars.
Yondu [crashes into Ego's palace] Hey, there, jackass!
Rocket He didn't chase them away.
Peter Quill No.
Rocket Even though he yelled at them, and was always mean... And he stole batteries he didn't need.
Peter Quill [Realizes Rocket's talking about himself, not Yondu] Well, of course not.
Nebula [being tied up] I'm hungry. Hand me some of that yaro root.
Gamora No. It's not ripe yet... and I hate you.
Yondu I ain't done nothing right in my whole life Rat. You gotta give me this.
Drax Out of the way, dumber smaller Groot!
Gamora You own a planet and can destroy two dozen spaceships without a suit. What are you exactly?
Ego I'm what's called a Celestial, sweetheart.
Rocket [knocks out Gamora] I'm Sorry. I can only afford to lose one friend today.
Nebula I win. I win. I bested you in combat.
Gamora No. I saved your life.
Nebula Well, you were stupid enough to let me live.
Gamora You let me live!
Nebula I don't need you always trying to beat me!
Gamora I'm not the one that just flew across the universe just because I wanted to win.
Nebula Do not tell me what I want.
Gamora I don't need to tell you what you want! It's obvious!
Nebula You were the one who wanted to win. And *I* just wanted a sister!
[pause]
Nebula You were all I had. But you were the one who needed to win. Thanos pulled my eye from my head... and my brain from my skull... and my arm from my body... because of you.
Ayesha Every citizen is born exactly as designed by the community. Impeccable, both physically and mentally. We control the DNA of our progeny, germinating them in birthing pods.
Peter Quill I guess I prefer to make people the old-fashioned way.
Ayesha Well, Perhaps someday, you could give me a history lesson in the archaic ways of our ancestors. For academic purposes.
Peter Quill Showtime, a-holes!
Gamora Nebula... I was a child like you. I was concerned with staying alive until the next day, every day. And I never considered what Thanos was doing to you. I'm trying to make it right. There are little girls like you across the universe who are in danger. You can stay with us and help them.
Nebula I will help them by killing Thanos.
Drax [laughing] Yes! I have single-handedly vanquished the beast!
Gamora [hugging Nebula] You will always be my sister.
Peter Quill [to Rocket] What is your goal here? To get everyone to hate you? Because it's working.
Stakar Ogord [to Yondu] If you think... I take pleasure... in exiling you... you're wrong. You broke all our hearts.
Zylak's Frenemy You suck, Zylak.
Drax Those pools, they remind me of a time when I took my daughter to the forgotten lakes of my home world. She was like you.
Mantis Disgusting?
Drax Innocent.
[Mantis touches Drax, she senses his sadness and breaks down]
Howard the Duck [to a lady] So how about a round with the duck?
Rocket [Teasing Drax who is not wearing any armor,cause it hurts his nipples] "My nipples hurt. Oh, goodness me!"
Yondu [to Rocket] I was a Kree battle slave for twenty years when Stakar freed me. He offered me a place with the Ravagers. Said all I needed to do was adhere to the code. But I was young... and greedy, and stupid. Like you stealing those batteries.
Rocket That was mostly Drax.
Yondu Me and Stakar and the other captains... we weren't so different from you and your friends. The only family I ever had. But I broke the code... they exiled me. This is what I deserve.
Mantis [shaking Drax awake] Drax! We need to talk!
Drax I'm sorry... but I like a woman with some meat on her bones.
Mantis [confused] What?
Drax I tried to let you down easily by telling you you were downright disgusting.
[starts gagging]
Mantis What are you doing?
Drax Ugh... I'm imagining... being with you physically
[continues gagging]
Mantis Drax! That's not what I... I don't like you like that! I don't even mate with the... type of thing you are!
Drax Hey! There's no need to get personal.
Mantis Listen! Ego has gotten exactly what he wanted. I should have told you earlier. I am stupid! You are in danger!
[Peter Quill comes into Groot's room, sees that his room are mess with vines and Teen Groot playing mind-numbing game]
Peter Quill Ohh! Dude! Seriously? You've gotta clean up your room, it's a complete mess!
Groot I am Groot.
Peter Quill I'm not boring, you're boring! You know what's boring? Sitting there, playing that mind-numbing game, what's boring is me, tripping over your vines every day. I'm not boring!
Groot I am Groot.
Peter Quill And now, I know how Yondu felt.
Gamora [pushing Mantis against a wall after discovering the bodies in the cavern] WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE?
Drax Gamora, let her go!
Gamora The bodies in the cavern, WHAT ARE THEY?
Mantis You are scared...
[touches Gamora]
Gamora [feeling fear for the first time] What did you do to me?
Drax She already told me everything.
[Nebula saves Gamora]
Nebula Get over it!
[sees a pile of bones]
Nebula We need to get off this planet.
Ego Soon, Peter, we will be all there is. So stop pissing me off!
Taserface [to Yondu] You're the one what killed those men... by leading them down the wrong path. Because you're weak.
[hits Yondu]
Taserface And stupid!
[hits Yondu again]
Taserface It's time for the Ravagers to rise once again to glory with a new captain... Taserface!
Sovereign Operator [before the Ravager ship is about to explode, Taserface calls the Sovereign] Who is this?
Taserface I am sending you the coordinates for Yondu's ship. I only ask one thing. That your High Priestess, tell him the name of the man what sealed his fate... Taserface.
[the Operator snickers and erupts into laughter; Taserface groans as the ship explodes]
[Star-Lord and Rocket squabble over piloting a ship, in the middle of a battle]
Nebula *Idiots*!
Gamora Drax, why aren't you wearing one of Rocket's Aero-Rigs?
Drax It hurts.
Gamora Hurts?
Drax I have sensitive nipples.
[Yondu and Rocket are held captive in a cage. Yondu notices Groot walking nearby]
Yondu Psst! Hey, twig! Come here. Come on.
[Groot approaches the cage. He looks sad]
Rocket [sighs] Aw, man... what did they do to you?
Yondu [smiles] Hey, you wanna help us get outta here?
[Groot nods]
Yondu There's something I need you to get, and bring back to me. In the captain's quarters, there's a prototype fin... the thing I wore on my head. There's a drawer next to the bunk. It's in that. It's red. You got it?
[Groot nods and rushes away. Yondu smiles, thinking the problem is solved. Rocket rolls his eyes and sighs. Groot quietly passes by the sleeping Ravagers. He returns with... Yondu's underwear. Rocket facepalms]
Yondu [dryly] That's my underwears.
Rocket Yeah, I was pretty sure he didn't know what you were talkin' about. You have to explain it more careful.
Yondu [slowly] It's a prototype fin.
[Groot brings a orloni. The rodent screeches furiously, attempting to break free]
Rocket That's an orloni. It's a fin, Groot.
Yondu You explain it this time.
Rocket All right.
[next, Groot brings a prosthetic eye]
Yondu That's Vorker's eye. He takes it out when he sleeps. Go. Look again.
[Groot starts walking away]
Rocket But leave the eye here.
Yondu Why?
Rocket [laughs] He's gonna wake up tomorrow... and he's not gonna know... where his eye is! Ha-ha-ha!
[next, Groot brings a desk. Yondu and Rocket nearly freak out]
Yondu That's a desk.
Rocket [to Groot] We told you it was this big.
[next, Groot brings a severed human toe. Yondu and Rocket feel sick]
Rocket Tell me you guys have a refrigerator somewhere... with a bunch of severed human toes.
[Yondu shakes his head]
Rocket Okay. Then let's just agree to never discuss this.
[Yondu removes a leaf-shaped ornament from his suit and shows it to Groot]
Yondu The drawer you wanna open has this symbol on it. Okay?
[Yondu hands the ornament to Groot. Groot examines it, confused, then places it on his head]
Yondu What? No!
Rocket He thinks you want him to wear it as a hat.
Yondu [angrily] That's not what I said!
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket He's relieved you don't want him to.
Groot I am Groot.
Gamora [to Quill] There's no unspoken thing.
Nebula [to Taserface] I assure you. I am not as easy a mark as an old man without hs magic stick or a talking woodland beast.
Gamora What was that story you told me about Zardu Hasselfrau?
Peter Quill [confused] Who?
Gamora He owned a magic boat?
Peter Quill [after a long pause] David Hasselhoff?
Gamora Right.
Peter Quill Not a magic boat. A talking car.
Gamora Why did he talk again?
Peter Quill To help him fight crime, and to be supportive!
Ego I hired Yondu to pick you up after your mother passed away. But, instead of returning you, Yondu kept you. I have no clue as to why.
Peter Quill I'll tell ya why; I was a skinny little kid who could slip into places adults couldn't. Made it easier for thieving.
Ego Well, I've been trying to track you down ever since.
Drax I thought Yondu was your father.
Peter Quill What? You're trying to tell me that this whole time, you thought Yondu was my actual blood relative?
Drax You look exactly alike!
Rocket *One's blue!*
Peter Quill No, he's not my father! Yondu was the guy who abducted me, kicked the crap out of me so I could learn to fight, and kept me in terror by threatening to eat me.
Ego [shocked] Eat you?
Peter Quill Yeah.
Ego Oh, that son of a bitch!
Meredith Quill I can't believe I fell in love with a spaceman.
Rocket [to Yondu] You're smiling. And for a second, I got a warm feeling. But then it was ruined by those disgusting-ass teeth.
Taserface [Holding a knife to Rocket's throat after having his name being made fun of] New plan! We're killing you first!
Rocket Well, dying is certainly better than having to live an entire life as a moronic shitbag who thinks 'Taserface' is a cool name.
Rocket [referring to Taserface and Ego] It's a day for dumbass names.
Ayesha Don't screw with the Sovereign.
Peter Quill Doesn't eternity get boring?
Ego Not if you have a purpose, Peter... which is why you're here.
Drax You Remind me of my daughter
Mantis Oh. is she disgusting?
Drax She is Innocent!
Taserface That Priestess offered us a million! A quarter is only... one-third of that!
Rocket I was cybernetically engineered to pilot a spacecraft.
Peter Quill You were cybernetically engineered to be a douchebag!
Ego I call it the Expansion. It is my purpose, and now it is yours as well.
Peter Quill It's beautiful.
Ego Over thousands of years I implanted thousands of extensions of myself on thousands of worlds. I need to fulfill life's one true purpose... To grow and spread, covering *all* that exists until everything is... me.
'Down There!' [spots Yondu] Down there!
Gamora Where's Peter?... Rocket, WHERE IS HE?... Rocket. LOOK AT ME! WHERE IS HE?
[Rocket mumbles and shakes his head. Groot points outside. Gamora rises and grabs a weapon]
Gamora No! I'm not leaving without him!
Rocket I'm sorry. I can only afford to lose one friend today. KRAGLIN, GO!
Drax [Kraglin starts engines. To Kraglin] Wait. Is Quill back?
[Into comms]
Drax Rocket, where's Quill? ROCKET, WHERE'S QUILL? ROCKET, WHERE'S QUILL?
Gamora Either one of you could have gotten us through that field... had you flown with what's between your ears instead of what's between your legs!
Peter Quill If what's between my legs had a hand on it... I guarantee I could have landed this ship with it.
Drax [to Quill] You just need to find a woman who is pathetic... like you.
Ego [singing to Looking Glass - Brandy You're a Fine Girl] She works layin' whiskey down; She serves them whiskey and wine, what a good wife you would be...
Rocket Whoa! Whoa. There must be some kind of peaceful resolution to this, fellas... or even a violent one where I'm standing over there.
Peter Quill [as they fight Ego] Guess I should be glad I was a skinny kid. Otherwise, you'd have delivered me to this maniac.
Yondu You still reckon that's the reason I kept you around, you idiot?
Peter Quill That's what you told me, you old doofus.
Yondu Once I figured out what happened to them other kids, I wasn't just gonna hand you over!
Peter Quill You said you were going to eat me!
Yondu That was being funny.
Peter Quill Not to me!
Gamora We need to find Peter now and get off this damn planet.
Mantis Ego will have won him to his side by now. He has a way...
Nebula Then we just go!
Gamora No! He's our friend.
Nebula All any of you do is yell at each other. You are not friends.
Drax You're right. We're family. We leave no one behind.
[looking at Nebula]
Drax Except maybe you.
Nebula [shakes her head in disbelief] Oh, my God.
Peter Quill I thought your thing was a sword?
Gamora We've been hired to stop an inter-dimensional beast from feeding on those batteries and I'm going to stop it with a sword?
Peter Quill It's just... swords were your thing and guns were mine, but... I guess we're both doing guns now. I just didn't know that.
Ego I promise you... it's unlike any other place you've ever seen. And there... I can explain your very... special heritage. Finally get to be... the father I've always wanted to be... Excuse me. I've gotta take a whiz.
Gef [about Baby Groot] What about this little plant? Can I smash it with a rock?
Taserface No, Gef. It's too adorable to kill. Take it to the tailor.
Howard the Duck You know what they say..."You're out of luck until you've gone duck."
[first lines]
Meredith Quill [sing along with the song Brandy] There's a girl in this harbor town / And she works layin' whiskey down / They say, Brandy, fetch another round / She serves them whiskey and wine / The sailors say, Brandy, you're a fine girl.
Rocket He hates hats.
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket On anyone, not just himself.
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket One minute you think someone has a weird-shaped head... the next minute it's just because you realize part of that head is the hat. That's why you don't like hats?
[Groot nods]
Yondu [impatiently] This is an important conversation right now?
[Groot goes again. He finds a drawer with a symbol similar to the shape of the ornament Yondu gave him. After making sure the ornament matches the symbol, Groot extends his arms and opens the drawer. He searches its contents and retrieves... a small box of candies. Groot rejoices, when suddenly he hears a voice near him]
Kraglin That ain't it.
[Kraglin finds the fin. He approaches the cage with Groot and hands the fin to Yondu. Yondu glares at him]
Kraglin [ashamed] I didn't mean to do a mutiny. They killed all my friends.
[pause]
Yondu [sharply] Get the third quadrant ready for release.
[Kraglin salutes and places Groot behind the bars of the cage, then starts walking away]
Rocket One more thing.
[Kraglin stops]
Rocket You got any clones of Quill's old music on the ship?
[Kraglin looks strangely at Rocket]
Yondu I demand a seat at the table! I wear these flames, same as you!
Stakar Ogord You may dress like us! But you'll never hear the Horns of Freedom when you die, Yondu. And the Colors of Ogord will never flash over your grave.
[Stakar grabs Yondu by the lapels]
Stakar Ogord If you think I take pleasure in exiling you, you're wrong. You broke all our hearts.
Text [Opening Location text on the first shot. Appearing one at the time] Missouri. Earth. 1980.
Ego [Peter has 'Brandy' by Looking Glass playing on the walkman] It's fortuitous that you're listening to this song.
Peter Quill You know...?
Ego 'Brandy' by Looking Glass. A favorite of your mom's. One of Earth's greatest musical compositions; perhaps its very greatest.
Peter Quill Yeah.
Ego You and I, Peter, we're the sailor in the song.
[Begins speaking the lyrics as they play]
Ego He came on a summer's day / Bringing gifts from far away - like the child I put in your mother, or the freedom you brought Gamora.
[pause]
Ego Brandy, you're a fine girl / What a good wife you would be / But my life, my love, my lady is the sea. The sea calls the sailor back. He loves the girl, but that's not his place.
Drax When you're ugly and someone loves you, you know they love you for who you are.
Peter Quill What is this?
Gamora ...It's just some unspoken thing.
Rocket So, we're saving the galaxy again?
Peter Quill I guess.
Rocket Awesome! We'll really be able to jack up our prices if we're two-time galaxy savers!
Peter Quill I seriously can't believe THAT is where your mind goes!
Rocket It was just a random thought, man! I thought we were friends! Of course care about the planets and the buildings and all of the animals on the planets.
Peter Quill And the people.
Rocket Eh.
Peter Quill My mother told everyone my father was from the stars. She had brain cancer, so everyone thought she was delusional.
Ego Peter...
Peter Quill Listen, I'd love to believe all of this, I really would. But you left the most wonderful woman ever to die alone.
Ego I didn't want to leave your mother, Peter. If I don't return regularly return to my planet and the light within it, this form will wither and perish.
Peter Quill So why didn't you come back? Why did you send Yondu? A criminal, of all people, to come and fetch me?
Ego I loved your mother, Peter! I couldn't stand to set foot on an Earth where she wasn't living! You can't imagine what that's like!
Peter Quill I know exactly what that feels like! I had to watch her die!
Ego [pause] Over the millions and millions of years of my existence, I've made many mistakes, Peter. But you're not one of them. Please give me the chance to be the father she would want me to be.
Mantis The crabby puppy is so cute, he makes me want to die!
Yondu You can fool yourself and everyone else, but you can't fool me. I know who you are.
Rocket You don't know anything about me, loser.
Yondu I know everything about you. I know you play like you're the meanest and the hardest but actually you're the most scared of all.
Rocket Shut up!
Yondu I know you steal batteries you don't need and you push away anyone who's willing to put up with you because just a little bit of love reminds you of how big and empty that hole inside you actually is.
Rocket I said shut up!
Yondu I know them scientists what made you never gave a rat's ass about you!
Rocket I'm serious, dude!
Yondu Just like my own damn parents who sold me, their own little baby to slavery! I know who you are boy, because you're me!
Rocket ...What kind of a pair are we?
Yondu The kind that's about to fight a planet, I reckon.
Rocket All right, okay, good that's... wait, fight a what?
Yondu So why'd Ego want you here?
Peter Quill He needs my genetic connection to The Light to help destroy the universe. He tried to teach me how to control the power.
Yondu So could you?
Peter Quill A little... I made a ball.
Yondu [in disbelief] A ball?
Peter Quill I thought as hard as I could, that's all I could come up with.
Yondu You 'thought'? You think when I make this arrow fly, I use my head?
Ego [holding Quill's Walkman as it plays 'Brandy'] 'My life, my love, my lady is the sea.' Peter... this is The Sea.
[crushes Walkman]
