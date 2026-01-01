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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Rosenbaum
Michael Rosenbaum
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Rosenbaum
Michael Rosenbaum
Michael Rosenbaum
Date of Birth
11 July 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
(2023)
7.8
Smallville
(2001)
7.2
Breaking In
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2023
2013
2012
2011
2010
2007
2005
2003
2002
2001
1998
All
14
Films
12
TV Shows
2
Actor
14
Director
2
Writer
1
8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Back in the Day
Old Days
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Brother's Justice
Hit and Run
Action, Romantic, Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Breaking In
Comedy, Action, Crime
2011, USA
5.6
Catch .44
Catch .44
Action, Western, Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Father of Invention
Father of Invention
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Kickin' It Old Skool
Kickin’ It Old Skool
Comedy
2007, USA
6.1
Cursed
Cursed
Thriller, Horror
2005, Germany / USA
5.3
Racing Stripes
Racing Stripes
Family, Animation, Adventure
2005, South Africa / USA
6.2
Bringing Down the House
Bringing Down the House
Comedy
2003, USA
5.5
Sorority Boys
Sorority Boys
Comedy
2002, USA
7.8
Smallville
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
7.2
Sweet November
Sweet November
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2001, USA
6
Urban Legend
Urban Legend
Thriller, Horror, Crime
1998, USA / France
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