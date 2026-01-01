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Michael Rosenbaum Michael Rosenbaum
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Rosenbaum

Michael Rosenbaum

Michael Rosenbaum

Date of Birth
11 July 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
Smallville 7.8
Smallville (2001)
Breaking In 7.2
Breaking In (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Back in the Day 5.1
Back in the Day Old Days
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Brother's Justice 5.8
Brother's Justice Hit and Run
Action, Romantic, Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Breaking In 7.3
Breaking In
Comedy, Action, Crime 2011, USA
Catch .44 5.6
Catch .44 Catch .44
Action, Western, Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Father of Invention 6.5
Father of Invention Father of Invention
Drama, Comedy 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Kickin' It Old Skool 5.3
Kickin' It Old Skool Kickin’ It Old Skool
Comedy 2007, USA
Cursed 6.1
Cursed Cursed
Thriller, Horror 2005, Germany / USA
Racing Stripes 5.3
Racing Stripes Racing Stripes
Family, Animation, Adventure 2005, South Africa / USA
Bringing Down the House 6.2
Bringing Down the House Bringing Down the House
Comedy 2003, USA
Sorority Boys 5.5
Sorority Boys Sorority Boys
Comedy 2002, USA
Smallville 7.8
Smallville
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
Sweet November 7.2
Sweet November Sweet November
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2001, USA
Urban Legend 6
Urban Legend Urban Legend
Thriller, Horror, Crime 1998, USA / France
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