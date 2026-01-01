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Luke Cook
Luke Cook Luke Cook
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Luke Cook

Luke Cook

Date of Birth
19 December 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Good Cop/Bad Cop 7.0
Good Cop/Bad Cop (2025)
Follow Her 5.9
Follow Her (2022)
Watching You 5.6
Watching You (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Good Cop/Bad Cop 7
Good Cop/Bad Cop
Drama, Comedy 2025, Australia
Watching You 5.6
Watching You
Thriller 2025, Australia
Follow Her 5.9
Follow Her Follow Her
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
News about Luke Cook’s private life
Still from the series 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' (2025)
References to 'Twin Peaks' and More Did the Trick: This Detective Series You Won’t Regret Recommending
Stills from the series 'Good Cop/Bad Cop'
Sibling Rivalry Meets Crime Solving: Dive into 'Good Cop/Bad Cop'
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