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Luke Cook
Luke Cook
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Cook
Luke Cook
Luke Cook
Date of Birth
19 December 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Good Cop/Bad Cop
(2025)
5.9
Follow Her
(2022)
5.6
Watching You
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
7
Good Cop/Bad Cop
Drama, Comedy
2025, Australia
5.6
Watching You
Thriller
2025, Australia
5.9
Follow Her
Follow Her
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
News about Luke Cook’s private life
References to 'Twin Peaks' and More Did the Trick: This Detective Series You Won’t Regret Recommending
Sibling Rivalry Meets Crime Solving: Dive into 'Good Cop/Bad Cop'
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