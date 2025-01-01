Ranger How're you doing?

Alex Good, good, good. Uh, we're reserved. Under Louis.

Ranger What's the name?

Alex Alex Louis.

Ranger [picks up book] Yeah, I saw you in here. You're ready to go, your canoe will be right down there by the water. Bring it back Monday at five.

Alex That's right, back to work Tuesday.

Ranger Need a map?

Alex No, I'm good.

Ranger [sets down a map] You don't want a map?

Alex Nope, no. I know this park well.

Ranger It's kind of end of the season, right? I mean, the weather can change on you. Just turn on a dime.

Alex Less people.

Ranger Amen to that. You mind me asking ya, Mr. No Map, where you're headed?

Alex Blackfoot Trail. I can't wait to show her. First time here. It's gonna be awesome.

Ranger I got some bad news for ya, I'm really worry about this but Blackfoot Trail's closed for the season.

Alex Why?

Ranger Had too, there were some yahoos ya know, tramping around, disrespecting everything. This is a treasured site.

[Alex sighs]

Ranger I don't have to tell you I guess, and Parks and Recreation wanna keep it that way.

Alex Look, going to Blackfoot Trail's kind of the whole point of this trip.