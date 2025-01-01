Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Backcountry Backcountry Movie Quotes

Backcountry Movie Quotes

Alex You know we'll be lucky to see anything bigger than a chipmunk, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ranger How're you doing?
Alex Good, good, good. Uh, we're reserved. Under Louis.
Ranger What's the name?
Alex Alex Louis.
Ranger [picks up book] Yeah, I saw you in here. You're ready to go, your canoe will be right down there by the water. Bring it back Monday at five.
Alex That's right, back to work Tuesday.
Ranger Need a map?
Alex No, I'm good.
Ranger [sets down a map] You don't want a map?
Alex Nope, no. I know this park well.
Ranger It's kind of end of the season, right? I mean, the weather can change on you. Just turn on a dime.
Alex Less people.
Ranger Amen to that. You mind me asking ya, Mr. No Map, where you're headed?
Alex Blackfoot Trail. I can't wait to show her. First time here. It's gonna be awesome.
Ranger I got some bad news for ya, I'm really worry about this but Blackfoot Trail's closed for the season.
Alex Why?
Ranger Had too, there were some yahoos ya know, tramping around, disrespecting everything. This is a treasured site.
[Alex sighs]
Ranger I don't have to tell you I guess, and Parks and Recreation wanna keep it that way.
Alex Look, going to Blackfoot Trail's kind of the whole point of this trip.
Ranger It's five hundred bucks if you're caught up there, each. So that'd be a thousand bucks, expensive little camping trip.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenn Alex, do you think it's a bear?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex My God, I'm gonna fucking die out here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jeff Roop
Nicholas Campbell
Missy Peregrym
Missy Peregrym
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more