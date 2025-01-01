Ranger
How're you doing?
Alex
Good, good, good. Uh, we're reserved. Under Louis.
Ranger
What's the name?
Alex
Alex Louis.
Ranger
[picks up book]
Yeah, I saw you in here. You're ready to go, your canoe will be right down there by the water. Bring it back Monday at five.
Alex
That's right, back to work Tuesday.
Ranger
Need a map?
Alex
No, I'm good.
Ranger
[sets down a map]
You don't want a map?
Alex
Nope, no. I know this park well.
Ranger
It's kind of end of the season, right? I mean, the weather can change on you. Just turn on a dime.
Alex
Less people.
Ranger
Amen to that. You mind me asking ya, Mr. No Map, where you're headed?
Alex
Blackfoot Trail. I can't wait to show her. First time here. It's gonna be awesome.
Ranger
I got some bad news for ya, I'm really worry about this but Blackfoot Trail's closed for the season.
Alex
Why?
Ranger
Had too, there were some yahoos ya know, tramping around, disrespecting everything. This is a treasured site.
[Alex sighs]
Ranger
I don't have to tell you I guess, and Parks and Recreation wanna keep it that way.
Alex
Look, going to Blackfoot Trail's kind of the whole point of this trip.
Ranger
It's five hundred bucks if you're caught up there, each. So that'd be a thousand bucks, expensive little camping trip.