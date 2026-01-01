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About
Filmography
Missy Peregrym
Missy Peregrym
Kinoafisha
Persons
Missy Peregrym
Missy Peregrym
Missy Peregrym
Date of Birth
16 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Height
166 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Reaper
(2007)
7.5
Saving Hope
(2012)
7.4
Hawaii Five-0
(2010)
Filmography
4.6
This Is Not a Test
This Is Not a Test
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
4.8
Out Come the Wolves
Out Come the Wolves
Thriller
2024, Canada
6.4
FBI: International
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
5.7
Pyewacket
Pyewacket
Horror
2019, Canada
Watch trailer
7.2
FBI
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
6.7
Van Helsing
Drama, Action, Horror
2016, USA
6
Backcountry
Backcountry
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2014, Canada
Watch trailer
Show more
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