Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Missy Peregrym
Missy Peregrym Missy Peregrym
Kinoafisha Persons Missy Peregrym

Missy Peregrym

Missy Peregrym

Date of Birth
16 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Height
166 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Reaper 7.7
Reaper (2007)
Saving Hope 7.5
Saving Hope (2012)
Hawaii Five-0 7.4
Hawaii Five-0 (2010)

Filmography

This Is Not a Test 4.6
This Is Not a Test This Is Not a Test
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
Out Come the Wolves 4.8
Out Come the Wolves Out Come the Wolves
Thriller 2024, Canada
FBI: International 6.4
FBI: International
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Pyewacket 5.7
Pyewacket Pyewacket
Horror 2019, Canada
Watch trailer
FBI 7.2
FBI
Drama, Crime 2018, USA
Van Helsing 6.7
Van Helsing
Drama, Action, Horror 2016, USA
Backcountry 6
Backcountry Backcountry
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2014, Canada
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more