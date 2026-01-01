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Erik Van Looy Erik Van Looy
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Van Looy

Erik Van Looy

Erik Van Looy

Date of Birth
26 April 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Loft 7.5
Loft (2008)
The Loft 6.9
The Loft (2014)
Memory 6.7
Memory (2022)

Filmography

Memory of a Killer
Memory of a Killer
Drama, Thriller 2026, USA
Memory 6.7
Memory Memory
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Loft 6.9
The Loft Loft
Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Loft 7.5
Loft Loft
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Crime, Detective 2008, Belgium
Shades 5.3
Shades Shades
Comedy, Drama 1999, Belgium
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