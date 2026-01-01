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About
Erik Van Looy
Erik Van Looy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Van Looy
Erik Van Looy
Erik Van Looy
Date of Birth
26 April 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.5
Loft
(2008)
6.9
The Loft
(2014)
6.7
Memory
(2022)
Filmography
Memory of a Killer
Drama, Thriller
2026, USA
6.7
Memory
Memory
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Loft
Loft
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Loft
Loft
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Crime, Detective
2008, Belgium
5.3
Shades
Shades
Comedy, Drama
1999, Belgium
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