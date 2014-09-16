Menu
Poster of A Streetcar Named Desire
Poster of A Streetcar Named Desire
7.7 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha Films A Streetcar Named Desire

A Streetcar Named Desire

A Streetcar Named Desire 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 21 May 2020
World premiere 16 September 2014
Release date
5 June 2025 Latvia N16
Worldwide Gross $2,825,072
Also known as
National Theatre Live: A Streetcar Named Desire, A Streetcar Named Desire, National Theatre Live: Tramwaj zwany pożądaniem, Трамвай «Желание», ナショナル・シアター・ライヴ 2015 「欲望という名の電車」, 慾望街車 英國國家劇院現場, 欲望号街车, 英国国家剧院现场：欲望号街车
Director
Benedict Andrews
Benedict Andrews
Cast
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
Ben Foster
Ben Foster
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby
7.7
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb
