7.7
IMDb Rating: 8.2
2 posters
A Streetcar Named Desire
A Streetcar Named Desire
18+
Theatrical
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
3 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
21 May 2020
World premiere
16 September 2014
Release date
5 June 2025
Latvia
N16
Worldwide Gross
$2,825,072
Also known as
National Theatre Live: A Streetcar Named Desire, A Streetcar Named Desire, National Theatre Live: Tramwaj zwany pożądaniem, Трамвай «Желание», ナショナル・シアター・ライヴ 2015 「欲望という名の電車」, 慾望街車 英國國家劇院現場, 欲望号街车, 英国国家剧院现场：欲望号街车
Director
Benedict Andrews
Cast
Gillian Anderson
Ben Foster
Vanessa Kirby
Cast and Crew
Similar films for A Streetcar Named Desire
6.8
Cat on a hot tin roof
(2017)
8.1
National Theatre Live: All About Eve
(2019)
8.6
The Lehman Trilogy
(2019)
8.4
Hansard
(2019)
8.1
National Theatre Live: Julius Caesar
(2018)
7.8
Hedda Gabler
(2017)
8.0
A View from the Bridge
(2014)
7.2
The Duchess of Malfi
(2014)
7.8
National Theatre Live: Skylight
(2014)
7.8
Coriolanus
(2014)
7.9
National Theatre Live: The Audience
(2012)
8.0
National Theatre Live: One Man, Two Guvnors
(2011)
7.7
13
votes
8.2
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
