Kinoafisha Films The Duchess of Malfi

The Duchess of Malfi

The Duchess of Malfi 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2014
World premiere 25 May 2014
Release date
28 May 2015 Russia CoolConnections 16+
25 May 2014 Great Britain
28 May 2015 Kazakhstan 16+
28 May 2015 Ukraine
Budget 84,900 GBP
Production Shakespeare's Globe
Also known as
The Duchess of Malfi, A Duquesa de Malfi, Герцогиня Мальфи
Director
Dominic Dromgoole
Cast
Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton
Alex Waldmann
James Garnon
Sean Gilder
David Dawson
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.2
Rate 16 votes
7.4 IMDb
