Рейтинги
7.2
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
2 posters
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Theatrical
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Production year
2014
World premiere
25 May 2014
Release date
28 May 2015
Russia
CoolConnections
16+
25 May 2014
Great Britain
28 May 2015
Kazakhstan
16+
28 May 2015
Ukraine
Budget
84,900 GBP
Production
Shakespeare's Globe
Also known as
The Duchess of Malfi, A Duquesa de Malfi, Герцогиня Мальфи
Director
Dominic Dromgoole
Cast
Gemma Arterton
Alex Waldmann
James Garnon
Sean Gilder
David Dawson
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.2
Rate
16
votes
7.4
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
