Zombeavers - trailer
Zombeavers. Trailer

Zombeavers. Trailer

Publication date: 9 September 2014
Zombeavers – A fun weekend turns into madness and horror for a bunch of groupies looking for fun in a beaver infested swamp.
5.4 Zombeavers
Zombeavers Horror, Action, Comedy, 2014, USA
