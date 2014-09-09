Menu
Trailers
Zombeavers. Trailer
Zombeavers. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
1
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 9 September 2014
Zombeavers
– A fun weekend turns into madness and horror for a bunch of groupies looking for fun in a beaver infested swamp.
Expand
Share trailer
5.4
Zombeavers
Horror, Action, Comedy, 2014, USA
