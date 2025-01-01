Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Stonehearst Asylum Stonehearst Asylum Movie Quotes

Stonehearst Asylum Movie Quotes

Edward Newgate You're mad!
Silas Lamb We're all mad Dr. Newgate. Some are simply not mad enough to admit it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Newgate Well to... bring them back to their senses.
Silas Lamb And make a miserable man out of a perfectly happy horse?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Alienist Believe nothing that you hear. And only one-half of what you see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Silas Lamb Of all the afflictions I think of none more cruel than madness. It robs a man of his reason, his dignity, his very soul. And it does so, so slowly, without the remorse of death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eliza Graves You act like I'm some precious thing to be bartered or put on display or possessed.
Edward Newgate It's not like that with me, Eliza.
Eliza Graves No? How is it different?
Edward Newgate It's you who possesses me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Silas Lamb On the contrary: it was my STAFF.
Benjamin Salt [Incredulously, outraged] Staff? A bunch of inebriates and chronic masturbators?
Silas Lamb [Slight pause] Funny; I've never seen the harm in chronic masturbation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Silas Lamb Death can not be prevented anymore than madness cured.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Silas Lamb [greeting Edward] You've had an arduous voyage. From the backwaters of blissful ignorance across vast oceans of academic blather until at last you've arrived here, on the shores of my little kingdom. And at the dawn of a new century, no less.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Newgate We can leave now.
Eliza Graves But I can't.
Edward Newgate Can't what?
Eliza Graves I can't imagine being anywhere, but here... because... yes, you are sane - and I am not.
Edward Newgate Oh, love: but, I am NOT sane
[pregnant pause]
Edward Newgate I am madly in love with you!
Eliza Graves Ohh, Edward
[Both kiss passionately as asylum burns down in background]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Swanwick Is that what you said to your mother and sister before you slit their throats?
Mickey Finn My time has changed me... I'm a peaceful man now Swanwick!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Newgate [Silas is making Edward examine Arthur]
[distressed]
Edward Newgate What do you expect me to do? Sing him a lullaby?
Silas Lamb [taps his eyebrows with a pair of glasses] Use These
[points to his eyes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Newgate Misery has a way of clarifying one's convictions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Pike You'll excuse me if I disagree, Doctor. No one is beyond cure. In fact, I believe your young man has found his.
Charles Graves What precisely might that be?
Mrs. Pike Not what. "Who."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Silas Lamb [snaps] *Madness* How Dare You Accuse *Me* Of Madness
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Arthur Timbs Arthur
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more