Benjamin Salt[Incredulously, outraged]Staff? A bunch of inebriates and chronic masturbators?
Silas Lamb[Slight pause]Funny; I've never seen the harm in chronic masturbation.
Silas LambDeath can not be prevented anymore than madness cured.
Silas Lamb[greeting Edward]You've had an arduous voyage. From the backwaters of blissful ignorance across vast oceans of academic blather until at last you've arrived here, on the shores of my little kingdom. And at the dawn of a new century, no less.