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Filmography
Sinéad Cusack
Sinéad Cusack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sinéad Cusack
Sinéad Cusack
Sinéad Cusack
Date of Birth
18 February 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.8
Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist
(2022)
8.3
North & South
(2004)
8.2
King Lear
(2018)
Filmography
7
The Three Urns
The Three Urns
Comedy
2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
6.2
The Baby
Comedy, Horror
2022, USA
8.8
Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist
Franco Zeffirelli conformista ribelle
2022, Italy
6.8
MotherFatherSon
Drama, Thriller,
2019, Great Britain
8.2
King Lear
King Lear
Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
8.1
37 Days
Drama, War, History,
2014, Great Britain
7.4
Stonehearst Asylum
Eliza Graves / Stonehearst Asylum
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Camelot
Drama, Fantasy
2011, USA/Ireland/Great Britain/Canada
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