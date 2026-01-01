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Sinéad Cusack
Sinéad Cusack Sinéad Cusack
Kinoafisha Persons Sinéad Cusack

Sinéad Cusack

Sinéad Cusack

Date of Birth
18 February 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist 8.8
Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist (2022)
North & South 8.3
North & South (2004)
King Lear 8.2
King Lear (2018)

Filmography

The Three Urns 7
The Three Urns The Three Urns
Comedy 2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
The Baby 6.2
The Baby
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist 8.8
Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist Franco Zeffirelli conformista ribelle
2022, Italy
MotherFatherSon 6.8
MotherFatherSon
Drama, Thriller, 2019, Great Britain
King Lear 8.2
King Lear King Lear
Theatrical 2018, Great Britain
37 Days 8.1
37 Days
Drama, War, History, 2014, Great Britain
Stonehearst Asylum 7.4
Stonehearst Asylum Eliza Graves / Stonehearst Asylum
Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Camelot 6.4
Camelot
Drama, Fantasy 2011, USA/Ireland/Great Britain/Canada
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