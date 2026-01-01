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Edmund Kingsley
Edmund Kingsley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edmund Kingsley
Edmund Kingsley
Edmund Kingsley
Date of Birth
5 July 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Stonehearst Asylum
(2014)
7.0
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
(2023)
6.8
Anatomy of a Scandal
(2022)
Filmography
5.1
Wildcat
Wildcat
Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
4.3
Dirty Angels
Dirty Angels
Action
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Tom Jones
Drama, Romantic,
2023, Great Britain
7
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.5
T.I.M.
T.I.M.
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Anatomy of a Scandal
Drama, Thriller,
2022, USA
7.4
Stonehearst Asylum
Eliza Graves / Stonehearst Asylum
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
4
The Reverend
The Reverend
Horror
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
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