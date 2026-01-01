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Edmund Kingsley Edmund Kingsley
Kinoafisha Persons Edmund Kingsley

Edmund Kingsley

Edmund Kingsley

Date of Birth
5 July 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Stonehearst Asylum 7.4
Stonehearst Asylum (2014)
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose 7.0
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose (2023)
Anatomy of a Scandal 6.8
Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)

Filmography

Wildcat 5.1
Wildcat Wildcat
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Dirty Angels 4.3
Dirty Angels Dirty Angels
Action 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Tom Jones 5.4
Tom Jones
Drama, Romantic, 2023, Great Britain
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose 7
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
T.I.M. 5.5
T.I.M. T.I.M.
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Anatomy of a Scandal 6.8
Anatomy of a Scandal
Drama, Thriller, 2022, USA
Stonehearst Asylum 7.4
Stonehearst Asylum Eliza Graves / Stonehearst Asylum
Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Reverend 4
The Reverend The Reverend
Horror 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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