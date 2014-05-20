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Poster of Mischief Night
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Mischief Night
4.7

Mischief Night

, 2012
Mischief Night
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Mischief Night
4.7

Synopsis

The night before Halloween, a teenage babysitter is stalked by a masked killer; but in an unusual turn of events, victim and victimizer begin to develop romantic feelings for each other.

Cast

Brooke Anne Smith
Kaylie
Mark Valera
The Man
Nikki Limo
Daphne
Matt Angel
Matt Angel
Graham
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Mr. Smiles
Erik Palladino
Mr. Payton
Daniel Brown
Young Boy
Braxton Davis
Officer Jones
Jordan Levy
Lonny
Lilly McDowell
Mrs. Payton
Director Travis Baker
Writer Travis Baker
Composer Brian Bond, Jeremy Nathan Tisser, Alex Tyshkov, Charles Tyshkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 20 May 2014
Release date
20 May 2014 Russia 16+
20 May 2014 Kazakhstan
20 May 2014 USA
20 May 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production October County Films
Also known as
Mischief Night, Devil's Night, Meurtres à Halloween, Noche macabra, Noite das Bruxas Macabra, Чудовищная ночь, Zgorszenie Nocy

Film rating

4.7
Rate 14 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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