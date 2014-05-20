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Mischief Night
4.7
Mischief Night
, 2012
Mischief Night
USA / Horror / 18+
About
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4.7
Synopsis
The night before Halloween, a teenage babysitter is stalked by a masked killer; but in an unusual turn of events, victim and victimizer begin to develop romantic feelings for each other.
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Cast
Brooke Anne Smith
Kaylie
Mark Valera
The Man
Nikki Limo
Daphne
Matt Angel
Graham
Malcolm McDowell
Mr. Smiles
Erik Palladino
Mr. Payton
Daniel Brown
Young Boy
Braxton Davis
Officer Jones
Jordan Levy
Lonny
Lilly McDowell
Mrs. Payton
Director
Travis Baker
Writer
Travis Baker
Composer
Brian Bond
,
Jeremy Nathan Tisser
,
Alex Tyshkov
,
Charles Tyshkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
20 May 2014
Release date
20 May 2014
Russia
16+
20 May 2014
Kazakhstan
20 May 2014
USA
20 May 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
October County Films
Also known as
Mischief Night, Devil's Night, Meurtres à Halloween, Noche macabra, Noite das Bruxas Macabra, Чудовищная ночь, Zgorszenie Nocy
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
14
votes
4.6
IMDb
Quotes
[last lines]
The Man
What did you do?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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