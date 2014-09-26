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4.8
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Believe Me
4.8
Believe Me
, 2014
Believe Me
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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4.8
Believe Me
Trailer
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Synopsis
Desperate, broke, and out of ideas, four college seniors start a fake charity to embezzle money for tuition.
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Cast
Alex Russell
Sam
Zachary Knighton
Gabriel
Johanna Braddy
Callie
Sinqua Walls
Tyler
Miles Fisher
Pierce
Nick Offerman
Sean
Lecrae
Max Adler
Baker
Christopher McDonald
Ken
Rhett James
Yale Stafford
Chester Rushing
Cameron
Director
Will Bakke
Composer
Hanan Townshend
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
26 September 2014
Release date
26 September 2014
Russia
12+
26 September 2014
Canada
26 September 2014
Kazakhstan
26 September 2014
USA
26 September 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$23,419
Production
Riot Studios
Also known as
Believe Me, Believe Me - Es ist nur Sünde, wenn man erwischt wird, İnan Bana: Lisa McVey Olayı, Верь мне, Вярвай ми
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
13
votes
5
IMDb
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