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Poster of Believe Me
4.8
Believe Me - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Believe Me
4.8

Believe Me

, 2014
Believe Me
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Believe Me
4.8
Believe Me - Trailer
Believe Me  Trailer

Synopsis

Desperate, broke, and out of ideas, four college seniors start a fake charity to embezzle money for tuition.

Cast

Alex Russell
Alex Russell
Sam
Zachary Knighton
Zachary Knighton
Gabriel
Johanna Braddy
Callie
Sinqua Walls
Sinqua Walls
Tyler
Miles Fisher
Pierce
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman
Sean
Lecrae
Max Adler
Baker
Christopher McDonald
Christopher McDonald
Ken
Rhett James
Yale Stafford
Chester Rushing
Cameron
Director Will Bakke
Composer Hanan Townshend
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 26 September 2014
Release date
26 September 2014 Russia 12+
26 September 2014 Canada
26 September 2014 Kazakhstan
26 September 2014 USA
26 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $23,419
Production Riot Studios
Also known as
Believe Me, Believe Me - Es ist nur Sünde, wenn man erwischt wird, İnan Bana: Lisa McVey Olayı, Верь мне, Вярвай ми

Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Believe Me - Trailer
Believe Me Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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