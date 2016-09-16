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Poster of Cardboard Boxer
6.4
Cardboard Boxer - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Cardboard Boxer
6.4

Cardboard Boxer

, 2016
Cardboard Boxer
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cardboard Boxer
6.4
Cardboard Boxer - trailer
Cardboard Boxer  trailer

Synopsis

Gentle and broken, a homeless man is coerced by two teens to fight other men on video for cash but soon finds comfort in an unlikely friend and the lost diary of a young girl.

Cast

Thomas Haden Church
Thomas Haden Church
Terrence Howard
Terrence Howard
Boyd Holbrook
Boyd Holbrook
Rhys Wakefield
Rhys Wakefield
Marlo Thomas
David Henrie
Director Knate Lee
Writer Knate Lee
Composer Jess Stroup
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 16 September 2016
Release date
16 September 2016 Russia 16+
16 September 2016 Kazakhstan
16 September 2016 USA
16 September 2016 Ukraine
Budget $10,000,000
Production Night and Day Pictures, MJW Films, MJW Pictures
Also known as
Cardboard Boxer, Kartonharcos, O Resgate de Uma vida, Боксер-марионетка

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Cardboard Boxer - trailer
Cardboard Boxer Trailer
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