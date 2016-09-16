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6.4
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Cardboard Boxer
6.4
Cardboard Boxer
, 2016
Cardboard Boxer
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.4
Cardboard Boxer
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Gentle and broken, a homeless man is coerced by two teens to fight other men on video for cash but soon finds comfort in an unlikely friend and the lost diary of a young girl.
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Cast
Thomas Haden Church
Terrence Howard
Boyd Holbrook
Rhys Wakefield
Marlo Thomas
David Henrie
Director
Knate Lee
Writer
Knate Lee
Composer
Jess Stroup
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
16 September 2016
Release date
16 September 2016
Russia
16+
16 September 2016
Kazakhstan
16 September 2016
USA
16 September 2016
Ukraine
Budget
$10,000,000
Production
Night and Day Pictures, MJW Films, MJW Pictures
Also known as
Cardboard Boxer, Kartonharcos, O Resgate de Uma vida, Боксер-марионетка
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.4
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