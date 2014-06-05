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Poster of 4 Minute Mile
6.4
4 Minute Mile - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films 4 Minute Mile
6.4

4 Minute Mile

, 2014
One Square Mile
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of 4 Minute Mile
6.4
4 Minute Mile - Trailer
4 Minute Mile  Trailer

Synopsis

A former track coach decides to train a student with natural athletic talent. Tragedy strikes, forcing the student to confront everything that has been holding him back.

Cast

Cam Gigandet
Cam Gigandet
Wes Jacobs
Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
Claire Jacobs
Analeigh Tipton
Analeigh Tipton
Lisa Rickard
Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins
Coleman
Rhys Coiro
Rhys Coiro
Eli
Kelly Blatz
Drew Jacobs
Dylan Arnold
Dylan Arnold
Aaron Washington
Nate Rickard
Gerald Grissette
Peanut
David Brown-King
Reese Marino
Daniel Oliver
Deke Abrams
Director Charles-Olivier Michaud
Writer Jeff Van Wie, Josh Campbell
Composer Stephen Barton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 5 June 2014
Release date
5 June 2014 Russia 16+
5 June 2014 Kazakhstan
5 June 2014 USA
5 June 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production One Square Mile Management Company, Phoenix Rising Motion Pictures
Also known as
One Square Mile, 4 Minute Mile, A Corrida da Superação, Cztery minuty, Fuss a jövődért, In corsa per la vita, Mílový beh, Nelja minuti miil, Tek za zivljenje, Одна квадратная миля

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
4 Minute Mile - Trailer
4 Minute Mile Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Coleman You got somethin'. You got... You got somethin' in here. It's so deep in there, and you gotta beat it. You gotta face that fear. You GOT to, because if you don't, you're gonna be me, and, buddy, you don't want that. But if you do - and I don't care if you never run another race in your life - because if you DO face that fear, it'll change your life. I promise you. It's the hardest thing you'll ever have to do, but you gotta do it. Oh, you gotta do it. And then you'll be able to push right through the pain. You'll go right through the door. And when you're about ready to pass out and your legs can't move and your lungs can't breathe and your eyes can't see, you'll know that it's just the beginning, and it's so beautiful. It's beautiful. That's all I've been tryin' to teach you. Okay?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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