Poster of Even Money
Poster of Even Money
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.8
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Even Money

Even Money

Even Money 18+
Synopsis

Gambling addiction bring the stories of three otherwise unconnected people together as it destroys each of their lives.
Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 1 March 2006
Release date
7 March 2007 Russia 16+
13 March 2007 Greece
7 March 2007 Kazakhstan
1 March 2006 USA
7 March 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $111,974
Production Yari Film Group (YFG), Bob Yari Productions, ApolloMedia Distribution
Also known as
Even Money, A szerencse foglyai, A Última Aposta, Aposta Final, Even Money - Elämä pelissä!, Hazard, Jocuri de noroc, Jump Shot, Kusursuz bahis, L'enfer du jeu, La apuesta perfecta, La última apuesta, Le pouvoir du jeu, Pravicen denar, Stambus lošimas, Sto heilos tou tzogou, Tödlicher Einsatz, Władza pieniądza, Στο χείλος του τζόγου, Велика ставка, Живот је коцка, Животът е хазарт, Кобни новац, Крупная ставка
Director
Mark Rydell
Mark Rydell
Cast
Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Quotes
Detective Brunner Like I said we're all chasin somethin. More money. More love. What we're really looking for is more life. But sometimes you go looking for more, and you wind up with less. It's a beautiful world. We ought to be satisfied. But the truth is... we all want more. Some take a chance for the rush of winning. Some for love. But you can't have your dream without laying something on the line. The key is not to risk what you can't afford to lose. You might think you're different. But someday... you're gonna want more too. The question is... What are you willing to lay on the line?
Stills
