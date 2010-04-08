Menu
Sport
Synopsis
Driven by the tragic and fatal car crash that took the life of his fifteen year old brother Luke, and wearing Luke's number 5 jersey, Jon Abbate helps to lead the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to the most successful season in school history.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2011
Online premiere
15 July 2016
World premiere
8 April 2010
Release date
8 April 2010
Russia
16+
8 April 2010
Kazakhstan
23 August 2012
South Korea
25 March 2011
USA
8 April 2010
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$6,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$408,159
Production
Fifth Quarter, Talent One, The Park Entertainment
Also known as
The 5th Quarter, 5thクォーター, El jugador número 5, La vittoria di Luke - The 5th quarter, O Camisa 5, W imię brata, Пятая четверть
Director
Rick Bieber
Cast
Andie MacDowell
Ryan Merriman
Aidan Quinn
Andrea Powell
Michael Harding
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The 5th Quarter
6.2
1 Mile to You
(2017)
6.6
Same Kind of Different as Me
(2016)
6.4
4 Minute Mile
(2014)
6.9
Courageous
(2011)
Quotes
Josh Gattis
Luke was with you today, I know he was
