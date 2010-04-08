Menu
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Kinoafisha Films The 5th Quarter

The 5th Quarter

The 5th Quarter 18+
Synopsis

Driven by the tragic and fatal car crash that took the life of his fifteen year old brother Luke, and wearing Luke's number 5 jersey, Jon Abbate helps to lead the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to the most successful season in school history.
The 5th Quarter - trailer
The 5th Quarter  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 15 July 2016
World premiere 8 April 2010
Release date
8 April 2010 Russia 16+
8 April 2010 Kazakhstan
23 August 2012 South Korea
25 March 2011 USA
8 April 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $408,159
Production Fifth Quarter, Talent One, The Park Entertainment
Also known as
The 5th Quarter, 5thクォーター, El jugador número 5, La vittoria di Luke - The 5th quarter, O Camisa 5, W imię brata, Пятая четверть
Director
Rick Bieber
Cast
Andie MacDowell
Ryan Merriman
Aidan Quinn
Andrea Powell
Michael Harding
Cast and Crew
5.6
The 5th Quarter - trailer
The 5th Quarter Trailer
