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Filmography
Evie Thompson
Evie Thompson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evie Thompson
Evie Thompson
Evie Thompson
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.2
Boyhood
(2014)
7.0
The Call
(2013)
4.0
Hidden in the Woods
(2014)
Filmography
2.9
The Girl
The Girl
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2014, USA
4
Hidden in the Woods
Hidden in the Woods
Thriller
2014, USA
8.2
Boyhood
Boyhood
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7
The Call
The Call
Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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