Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Boyhood
Boyhood Awards
Awards and nominations of Boyhood 2014
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Film
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2014
Best Director
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree