Kinoafisha Films Boyhood Boyhood Awards

Awards and nominations of Boyhood 2014

Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Film
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2014 Berlin International Film Festival 2014
Best Director
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
