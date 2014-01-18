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Poster of The Better Angels
6.0
The Better Angels - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Better Angels
6.0

The Better Angels

, 2014
The Better Angels
USA / Drama, Biography, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Better Angels
6.0
The Better Angels - Trailer
The Better Angels  Trailer

Synopsis

The story of Abraham Lincoln's childhood in the harsh wilderness of Indiana and the hardships that shaped him, the tragedy that marked him for ever and the two women who guided him to immortality.

Cast

Wes Bentley
Wes Bentley
Mr. Crawford
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Sarah Lincoln
Jason Clarke
Jason Clarke
Tom Lincoln
Brit Marling
Brit Marling
Nancy Lincoln
Jamie Harrold
Lola Cook
Braydon Denney
Abe
Cameron Williams
Dennis
McKenzie Blankenship
Sally
Ryan McFall
Johnny
Madison Stiltner
Matilda
Bruce Bayard
Uncle Thomas
Director A.J. Edwards
Writer A.J. Edwards
Composer Hanan Townshend
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 18 January 2014
Release date
18 January 2014 Russia 16+
13 April 2022 France
8 February 2014 Germany
18 January 2014 Kazakhstan
18 January 2014 USA
18 January 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $70,918
Production Brothers K Productions
Also known as
The Better Angels, Green Blade Rising, Jobb angyalok, Sous l'aile des anges, Świętsze od aniołów, Ангелы получше, 베터 앤젤스, 少年林肯

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

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