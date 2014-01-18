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The Better Angels
6.0
The Better Angels
, 2014
The Better Angels
USA / Drama, Biography, History / 18+
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6.0
The Better Angels
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Synopsis
The story of Abraham Lincoln's childhood in the harsh wilderness of Indiana and the hardships that shaped him, the tragedy that marked him for ever and the two women who guided him to immortality.
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Cast
Wes Bentley
Mr. Crawford
Diane Kruger
Sarah Lincoln
Jason Clarke
Tom Lincoln
Brit Marling
Nancy Lincoln
Jamie Harrold
Lola Cook
Braydon Denney
Abe
Cameron Williams
Dennis
McKenzie Blankenship
Sally
Ryan McFall
Johnny
Madison Stiltner
Matilda
Bruce Bayard
Uncle Thomas
Director
A.J. Edwards
Writer
A.J. Edwards
Composer
Hanan Townshend
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
18 January 2014
Release date
18 January 2014
Russia
16+
13 April 2022
France
8 February 2014
Germany
18 January 2014
Kazakhstan
18 January 2014
USA
18 January 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$70,918
Production
Brothers K Productions
Also known as
The Better Angels, Green Blade Rising, Jobb angyalok, Sous l'aile des anges, Świętsze od aniołów, Ангелы получше, 베터 앤젤스, 少年林肯
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
13
votes
6
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