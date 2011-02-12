Menu
Poster of Yelling to the Sky
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Kinoafisha Films Yelling to the Sky

Yelling to the Sky

Yelling to the Sky 18+
Synopsis

As her family falls apart, seventeen year old Sweetness O'Hara is left to fend for herself in a neighborhood where her survival is uncertain.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 12 February 2011
Release date
12 February 2011 Russia 16+
12 February 2011 Kazakhstan
12 February 2011 Ukraine
Budget $1,200,000
Production YTTS LLC
Also known as
Yelling to the Sky, Hét Thấu Trời Cao, Крик в небеса
Director
Victoria Mahoney
Cast
Gabourey Sidibe
Zoe Kravitz
Jason Clarke
Tim Blake Nelson
Maurice Compte
5.8
5.8 IMDb
