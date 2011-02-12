Menu
5.8
IMDb Rating: 5.8
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Yelling to the Sky
Yelling to the Sky
Yelling to the Sky
18+
Drama
Synopsis
As her family falls apart, seventeen year old Sweetness O'Hara is left to fend for herself in a neighborhood where her survival is uncertain.
Yelling to the Sky
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
12 February 2011
Release date
12 February 2011
Russia
16+
12 February 2011
Kazakhstan
12 February 2011
Ukraine
Budget
$1,200,000
Production
YTTS LLC
Also known as
Yelling to the Sky, Hét Thấu Trời Cao, Крик в небеса
Director
Victoria Mahoney
Cast
Gabourey Sidibe
Zoe Kravitz
Jason Clarke
Tim Blake Nelson
Maurice Compte
Similar films for Yelling to the Sky
7.1
Precious
(2009)
6.0
The Better Angels
(2014)
5.6
As I Lay Dying
(2013)
7.7
Detachment
(2011)
5.2
National Champions
(2021)
5.5
The Human Contract
(2008)
7.8
Just Mercy
(2020)
7.2
The Report
(2019)
5.2
The Long Home
(2018)
5.9
Monster
(2018)
7.4
Mudbound
(2017)
6.1
Anesthesia
(2015)
5.8
14
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
