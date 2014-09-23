Menu
Trailers
The Better Angels. Trailer
The Better Angels. Trailer
Publication date: 23 September 2014
The Better Angels
– The story of Abraham Lincoln's childhood in the harsh wilderness of Indiana and the hardships that shaped him, the tragedy that marked him for ever and the two women who guided him to immortality.
6.0
The Better Angels
Drama, Biography, History, 2014, USA
