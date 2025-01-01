Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
A.J. Edwards
A.J. Edwards A.J. Edwards
Kinoafisha Persons A.J. Edwards

A.J. Edwards

A.J. Edwards

Occupation
Writer

Popular Films

Age Out 6.1
Age Out (2018)
The Better Angels 6.0
The Better Angels (2014)
First Love 4.9
First Love (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 3 Writer 3 Director 3 Producer 1
First Love 4.9
First Love First Love
Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Age Out 6.1
Age Out Friday's Child
Drama, Crime 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Better Angels 6
The Better Angels The Better Angels
Drama, Biography, History 2014, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more